De Souza Gallery is delighted to present "Layered Perceptions", a solo exhibition and online presentation of paintings by J. Kesín.
The exhibition will focus on the artist’s latest series of works titled ‘Stripes’ and ‘Horizons’, both produced during 2020/21, including three new works. A few of his earlier works will also be on show.
His current works depict through the application of multiple paint layers, the artist’s perception of subjects from such diverse fields as current affairs, personal experiences, literature or concepts.
Each layer may have its own meaning and represent a certain part of a subject, whether concrete or perceived, thus incorporating a constructed quality into the works. Yet the symbiosis of a somewhat analytical approach with spontaneous decisions towards the application or removal of paint, strikes a satisfying balance in the finished works.
His work is influenced amongst others by the earlier period of abstraction and artists like Kupka and his ‘verticals’, and by abstract expressionism.
Kesín was born in Hamburg, Germany and has lived the larger part of his adult life in the UK and Spain. He also spent extended periods of time in Russia and Uzbekistan in the years following the break up of the Soviet Union. Originally self taught and experimenting with different techniques over the years, he has gone on to train formally and is now fully concentrating on his art.
