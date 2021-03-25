Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 3.24.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Thuy Mascorro, 47, of Chula Vista, has been reappointed Home Administrator of the Veterans Home of California, Chula Vista, where she has served in that role since 2016. Mascorro was Standards Compliance Coordinator at the Veterans Home of California, Chula Vista from 2011 to 2016 and was an Institutional Personnel Officer there from 2009 to 2011. Mascorro was a Staff Services Manager at the California Department of Transportation in 2009, where she was an Associate Personnel Analyst from 2005 to 2009. She held several positions at the State Compensation Insurance Fund from 1999 to 2005, including Workers’ Compensation Insurance Representative, Workers’ Compensation Insurance Adjuster and Workers’ Compensation Payroll Auditor. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $156,336. Mascorro is registered without party preference.

Lawrence Imperial, 50, of Fresno, has been reappointed Home Administrator at the Veterans Home of California, Fresno, where he has served in that role since 2015. Imperial was a Skilled Nursing Facility Administrator at the Veterans Home of California, Fresno in 2015, Social Services Director and Admissions Coordinator at Avalon Health Care, Madera from 2014 to 2015 and Office Manager at Freedom Taxes and Legal Document Services from 2011 to 2013. He was Licensed Nursing Home Administrator at Horizon West Healthcare-Westgate Gardens from 2008 to 2011. Imperial was Licensed Nursing Home Administrator at Golden Ventures Healthcare-Golden Living Center, Hillcrest from 2006 to 2008, at Avalon Health Care, Chowchilla from 2003 to 2006 and at Beverly Enterprises from 2001 to 2003. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $144,996. Imperial is a Democrat.

Elvie C. Ancheta, 64, of Quartz Hill, has been reappointed Home Administrator at the Veterans Home of California, Lancaster, where she has served in that role since 2017 and was Nurse Instructor and Quality Assurance Coordinator from 2014 to 2017. Ancheta was an Adjunct Online Instructor at the University of Antelope Valley from 2014 to 2015, where she was Director of Nursing from 2004 to 2014. She was Director of Nursing in the Antelope Valley Hospital Medical-Surgical Department from 2011 to 2013, where she held several positions from 1995 to 2011, including Clinical Nurse Educator Co-Leader, House Supervisor, Staff Developer and Assistant Director. Ancheta earned a Doctor of Education degree in higher education and adult learning from Walden University and a Master of Education degree in curriculum development from California State University, Bakersfield. Ancheta is a member of Antelope Valley Partners for Health. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $122,724. Ancheta is a Democrat.

Julian Manalo, 56, of Corona, has been reappointed Home Administrator at the Veterans Home of California, West Los Angeles, where he has served in that role since 2014. Manalo has been Medical Administrator and Lieutenant Colonel at the California Air National Guard since 2019, where he served as a Major from 2008 to 2019. He was a Homeland Response Force Observer, Controller and Trainer for the National Guard Bureau Joint Staff, Office of the Joint Surgeon in 2013, an Operations and Training Officer in the California Air National Guard Homeland Response Force from 2010 to 2013 and Residential Care Facility for the Elderly Administrator at the Village Homes of Moreno Valley from 2006 to 2012. Manalo served as a Captain in the California Army National Guard from 1999 to 2008 and Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator at the California Department of Mental Health, Patton State Hospital from 1995 to 2008. Manalo earned a Doctor of Public Administration degree from the University of La Verne and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Phoenix. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $168,828. Manalo is a Democrat.

Danny J. Bakewell, Sr., 74, of Bradbury, has been appointed to the State Park and Recreation Commission. Bakewell has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Bakewell Company since 1982. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of the Brotherhood Crusade from 1974 to 2006 and currently serves as the organization’s Board Chairman. Bakewell is Co-Founder of the National Black United Fund and Chairman Emeritus of the National Newspaper Publishers Association. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Bakewell is a Democrat.

Sara E. Barth, 52, of Pleasanton, has been reappointed to the State Park and Recreation Commission, where she has served since 2020. Barth has been Executive Director of the Sempervirens Fund since 2016. She held multiple positions at the Wilderness Society from 2003 to 2016, including, Senior Regional Director for the Pacific and Southwest Regions, Vice President for Regional Conservation and California/Nevada Director. She was a Legislative Assistant to United States Senator Barbara Boxer from 2000 to 2003, Legislative Representative for the Endangered Habitats Team at the National Wildlife Federation from 1996 to 2000 and Conservation Fellow at the World Wildlife Fund from 1994 to 1996. Barth earned a Master of Science degree in conservation biology and natural resource policy from the University of Michigan School of Natural Resources and Environment. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Barth is a Democrat.

Patricia Urena, 62, of Calexico, has been reappointed to the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Commission, where she has served since 2018. Urena has been Recreation Supervisor at the City of El Centro Community Services Department since 1982. She is a member of El Centro Elks Club, area director for the Southern California Special Olympics and chair of the Imperial County Juvenile Justice Commission. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Urena is a Democrat.

Jacqueline Hostler-Carmesin, 65, of McKinleyville, has been reappointed to the California Fish and Game Commission, where she has served since 2013. Hostler-Carmesin has been Chief Executive Officer at Cher-Ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria since 2010 and was Director of Transportation and Land-Use Planning there from 2007 to 2009. She was Roads Director at the Hoopa Tribal Roads Department from 2003 to 2007. Hostler-Carmesin held several positions at the Redwood Empire Aggregates Inc. from 1990 to 2002, including Payroll Administrator and Contract Administrator. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Hostler-Carmesin is an American Independent.

Samantha Murray, 44, of Del Mar, has been reappointed to the California Fish and Game Commission, where she has served since 2019. Murray has been Faculty and Executive Director of the Master of Advanced Studies Program in Marine Biodiversity and Conservation at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego since 2017 and Principal at Samantha Murray Consulting since 2015. She was Director of the Water Program at the Oregon Environmental Council from 2015 to 2016. Murray directed various programs at the Ocean Conservancy from 2007 to 2014 and was Conservation Director at the Golden Gate Audubon Society from 2005 to 2007. Murray was Assistant Director of Conservation at the Audubon Society of Portland from 2004 to 2005 and a Legal Intern at the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission in 2003. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Lewis & Clark Law School. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Murray is a Democrat.

Erika S. Zavaleta, 49, of Santa Cruz, has been appointed to the California Fish and Game Commission. Zavaleta has been a Professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz in the Ecology and Evolutionary Biology Department since 2016, where she was a Professor in the Environmental Studies Department from 2003 to 2016. She held multiple positions at The Christensen Fund from 2005 to 2007, including Consultant and Program Specialist for Landscape Ecology. Zavaleta was a Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of California, Berkeley from 2001 to 2003. She is a Fellow of the California Academy of Sciences and the Ecological Society for America; a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Professor; a member of the Society for Conservation Biology and the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Connectivity Conservation Specialist Group and Invasive Species Specialist Group; an advisory board member at the Wildlife Conservation Society – Climate Adaptation Fund; and Associate Editor at Elementa. Zavaleta earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in biological sciences and a Master of Arts degree in anthropology from Stanford University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Zavaleta is a Democrat.

