Attorney General Moody Encourages Student-Led Drug Prevention Programs in Florida Schools

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I am thrilled to partner with FADSS in raising awareness about the importance of youth-led activities that promote substance abuse prevention. As a mom, I know how important it is to start taking measures on drug-abuse prevention early and comprehensively. My goal is to showcase effective programs and increase the number of these student-led initiatives to keep kids engaged, both during and after school, in order to decrease the misuse and often fatal effects of the opioid crisis.”

FADSS President Dr. Michael Grego said, “Losing a single student to a drug-related death is one too many. We know that school-based programs play an important role in drug awareness and intervention. Since many of the children most in need of help do not have the required support system at home, providing a safe space for children and young adults to talk about their problems with their friends and peers is crucial to drug prevention.”

FADSS CEO Sen. Bill Montford said, “We all recognize the negative impact that drug addiction can have on our youth and that those at highest risk for becoming addicted to opioids and narcotics are young people age 12-25. We must be mindful that with the added trauma and stress over the past year on both students and their families, intervention support and impactful prevention programs are needed now more than ever before.”

In addition to Attorney General Moody, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis and four additional speakers gave presentations at the virtual conference—Laura Corbin, Melissa Valido, Natalie Novak and Kristy Keller.

The speakers at the conference represent four student-led drug prevention programs in the state. Laura Corbin oversees Students Working Against Tobacco in Florida for Tobacco Free Florida. Melissa Valido is the state coordinator for Florida’s Students Against Destructive Decisions. Natalie Novak is the prevention coordinator with Drug Free Manatee, which offers a peer mentorship and drug-free program. Finally, Kristy Keller represents Victory Clubs, a new student-led drug-prevention program that is currently being rolled out nationwide.

In 2017, the