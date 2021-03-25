Clientron announces its powerful 4 displays G600 Thin Client
Clientron Corp., a world-leading supplier of thin client and embedded systems, unveils its latest thin client - G600 which is geared towards remote users who use multiple high-resolution display outputs with low power consumption and facilitates the organizations having demands for high security and multiple 4K displays to run the operation smoothly and effectively in a VDI working environment.
The increase of graphics-intensive applications has prompted a surge in demand for thin clients that are more powerful, secure, energy-efficient, and easier to manage. With this rapid rise in popularity, ever-increasing processor and graphics performance and still staying fanless design have come to the forefront.
The Clientron G600, a smarter choice, leverages new technologies' efficiency while consuming much less power than similar systems with overly-powerful embedded options. This allows the G600 to retain the best features while significantly increasing its overall efficiency with fanless design eliminating noisy unreliable cooling fans.
Solid Hardware with Only a Sip of Power
The Clientron G600 has an AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V1202B with Radeon™ Vega 3 Graphics. It boasts a significantly lower power consumption without sacrificing the most useful capabilities. Principal functions include support for up to four displays, network connectivity, and multiple I/O ports - all in a size-conscious package that fits comfortably on a desktop or tucked away out of sight.
• AMD® Ryzen Embedded V1202B combines the Zen CPU and Vega GPU architectures, providing the CPU and GPU performance for regular work on multiple displays.
• Fanless design increases lifespan by eliminating fragile and noisy fans.
• Four 4K DisplayPort provides the built-in capability for up to four monitors, harnessing a multi-display setup’s productivity advantages without additional hardware.
• Sufficient USB ports offer expansion options for adding the most common and useful external devices.
• Other options including a smart card reader, Wi-Fi module, Fiber LAN connector, and COM port
Amazingly Adept in Security
Security features are a top priority for thin clients. Whether in the office or at home, a computer with access to sensitive business operations must function safely and validate its identity. You wouldn't let random strangers walk into your corporate offices, so it's equally necessary to check the credentials of computer visitors. The following optional modules are available to boost system security.
• AMD Memory Guard: Help secure the entire system memory with AMD Ryzen embedded processors. AMD Memory Guard delivers real-time encryption of system memory to help defend against physical access cold boot attacks.
• TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module): provides an additional layer of hardware-level security for corporate setups where security is paramount.
• Fiber LAN provides extremely reliable data transmission and is immune to many environmental factors that affect copper cable. Fiber also allows for cable lengths far greater than what’s possible with ethernet cables.
Out of Sight, Not Out of Mind
Unlike most desktop computers, the Clientron G600 supports a VESA mount, providing the most flexible installation options. The G600 can be installed with its stand in any place with a VESA mount.
• Behind monitor for an all-in-one computer experience
• On desk placing the small footprint computer away from direct view and utilizing the small space behind the display.
The Best Choice for the New Work Paradigm
The Clientron G600 provides all of the flexibility of systems and the most powerful feature like four 4K display outputs and various I/O. Besides, under the hood of the G600, there are TPM 2.0 and AMD Memory Guard which boost the level of security.
About Clientron
Clientron was founded in 1983. The company is dedicated to providing highly integrated embedded solutions to our clients worldwide. With more than 35 years of experience in design, manufacturing, and after-sales-service, Clientron offers high-quality and technology-leading solutions, including Thin Client, POS, Kiosk, and Automotive Electronics. Clientron commits to continue providing engineering excellence towards innovative solutions and the best services to global partners and customers. Visit us at www.clientron.com.
