Reeve & Associates an American Job Recruitment Company Introduces Budget Recruiting

The company has introduced Budget Recruiting, a plan that reduces job employer's fees. Same great service at a lower price.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reeve & Associates has announced new creative recruitment ideas which will not drain a company's expenses in getting the right candidate for many disciplines. Their new recruitment plan is called Budget Recruiting. Reeve & Associates President, Phil Reeve explained, "We at Reeve & Associates have found a way for clients to have the full recruitment experience without paying huge contingency costs at the end of the hiring process. This way, the company does not have to pay any fees at the end when we find the right candidate." The Budget Recruiting plan is hassle-free and will save companies a lot, as the company only pays a small monthly fee without any contract.
Reeve & Associates is an American job recruitment company specializing in searching for Marketing Research candidates. The company also connects employers and job seekers across the USA. In March 2021, the company just announced its Budget Recruiting plan. Budget Recruiting is a monthly-based service rather than a contingency-based service. With the Budget Recruiting plan, employers will get the same recruitment service from Reeve & Associates until they get the right candidate without additional/hidden fees at the end. On a monthly basis membership, it gives many benefits for employers. They will get the exact same service as the contingency fee based plan.
As mentioned previously, the Budget Recruiting plan gives many advantages to employers. President Phil Reeve of Reeve & Associates explained, "If you choose the Budget Recruiting plan, it will save you a lot of money. For a job under $100K salary, you only pay $3,750 per month. From our experience, 90% of jobs are filled within two months. For this reason, we encourage our clients to budget for the service for two months. Assuming two months for a job paying under $100K, when the job is filled with the right candidate you have only paid two months' fee or $7500 total. Otherwise, on a contingency fee plan, you could pay $25,000."
Reeve & Associates is a leading job recruiter platform that connects employers and job seekers. The company conducts searches in all major industries, including Advertising, Automotive, Consumer Packaged Goods, High-Tech, Healthcare, Internet, Gas & Oil, Computer hardware & software, Entertainment, Financial Services, High-Tech, Healthcare, and more. For more information, please visit https://www.reevejobs.com/market-research-recruiter.php.
