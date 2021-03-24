03/24/21-LAHAINA SMALL BOAT HARBOR FERRY PIER IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

For Immediate News Release: March 24, 2021

LAHAINA SMALL BOAT HARBOR FERRY PIER IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

(Lāhainā) – Construction is set to begin April 5th on a new concrete ferry pier at the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation’s (DOBOR) Lāhainā Small Boat Harbor. The new concrete ferry pier (20’ wide x 115’ long) will be located 70’ out from the north face of the existing harbor pier. Other improvements include a new aluminum framed gangway (15’ wide x 70’ long) connecting the ferry pier to the existing pier; demolition of the existing harbor office and construction of a new harbor administration office. New concrete pavement on the pier deck and along Wharf Street; as well as new bollards and striping will also be part of the project.

While portions of the existing pier will be closed at various stages, this project has been phased carefully so that commercial operators and the existing Lānaʻi ferry will be able to operate without any interruption of service. When cruise ships return to Lāhainā, construction will be halted during all cruise ship days and ferry/commercial operations will be able to continue uninterrupted.

Healy Tibbitts Builders, Inc. is the contractor and the construction cost will be $18,402,406 with an estimated completion in late October 2022.

Lāhainā Small Boat Harbor has 16 berths, 83 moorings, loading docks, a fuel facility, restrooms and a harbor office.

3D rendering map showing the proposed improvements:

