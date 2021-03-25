Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Spiny lobster season closes April 1

The spiny lobster recreational and commercial seasons close to harvest in state and federal waters starting April 1 and will reopen Aug. 6. The two-day recreational sport season is the last consecutive Wednesday and Thursday of July, which is July 28 and 29 this year.

Learn more at MyFWC.com/Marine.

