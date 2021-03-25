Fearless Films Announces Launch of New Website
Building an online sharing community for film aficionados
Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCBB:FERL)TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fearless Films, Inc. (“Company”) (OTC: FERL) announces launch of its new web site fearless.film (“website”). Fearless Films has launched its new website, fearless.film as part of its overall strategy to develop the marketing and distribution arms of the Company.
While the Company continues to build its library of properties through both development and acquisition, the Company will be developed to become a platform for distribution, allowing Fearless to have 100% control over its revenues.
The website is expected to have the ability to directly stream or download films and other media from the website. In its initial stages, the available content will come from the Fearless library; a future version of the website will allow independent producers to upload and distribute their media on the fearless.film platform, with the Company retaining only a small portion of the revenues.
Also in the planning stage is the integration the fearless.film with other recently acquired websites that will create a focussed social platform for film aficionados, who will be able to meet and share their film interests. A mobile app will be part of the offering.
Victor Altomare, CEO of Fearless Films, said “we are watching developments in the social media and streaming media spaces carefully, and have come realize that we need to have full control over the distribution of our media properties. At the same time, we also see a need for a platform for film consumers to interact with each other, without the nuisances of the general social media platforms. Our new website, fearless. Film is meant to be both recognisable and memorable. ”
About Fearless Films, Inc.
Fearless Films, Inc. is an independent full-service production Company founded by award-winning actor/ producer Victor Altomare along with award-winning writer and director Goran Kalezic. The service scope specializes in short film and feature film production in addition to script writing, copywriting, fulfillment and distribution.
The Company trades on the OTC Pink tier of the OTC market. Investors can find stock price quotes and market Information for the Company at otcmarkets.com.
Visit us at: http://www.fearless.film/
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of film development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to audience acceptance of our entertainment products, our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of our business development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.
