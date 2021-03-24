Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties Announces 2020 Sales Awards
Linda Salkow was named Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties' #1 sales executive for 2020
During one of the most challenging environments that our country and industry has ever faced...the company had its biggest growth year on record without a single acquisition.”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties announced today its 2020 sales achievements. Americana Holdings, the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise, operates 37 offices in California, Nevada and Arizona. Combined, the companies closed 14,265 units and completed a record-breaking $7.1 billion in real estate sales in 2020 – an unprecedented $1.6 billion increase over its $5.5 billion sales volume in 2019.
— Mark Stark, CEO
“During one of the most challenging environments that our country and industry has ever been faced with, our sales executives grew their businesses year over year, and the company had its biggest growth year on record without a single acquisition,” said Mark Stark, CEO of Americana Holdings. “That is an incredible feat dealing in such a challenging environment and time of great stress.”
Stark himself led by example, embarking on a weekly Facebook Live series to update his 3,500 real estate sales executives on technology, market and legislative changes. His nearly 50 videos have been seen more than 100,000 times and have shown great value to his colleagues wanting information and advice. “The rules for business operations have varied by cities and states,” he said. “It really caused challenges for their businesses, which was compounded by personal family issues, their own health and safety and that of their loved ones. Through social media, I’m able to directly connect with people wherever they are in a way that is both comfortable and beneficial.”
Throughout 2020, Americana Holdings continued to grow its technological services. The company launched Apex Concierge, a complete concierge service for its clients in Arizona. With the service, both sellers and buyers can get everything from deep cleaning and moving services to flooring, appliances and remodeling with no payments due until after the home sale is complete. The service also provides clients with custom bridge financing options that assist sellers with purchasing a new home while staying in the current home.
“Despite the strict requirements that were imposed in different ways in different states and cities, we were able to provide our real estate sales executives with tools to provide unparalleled services to help their clients buy and sell homes,” said Gordon Miles, president and COO of Americana Holdings. “And our Apex Concierge Service has been particularly beneficial to people who prefer to buy their next home without worrying about the marketing and sale of their existing home at the same time.”
Among today’s announcements were the company’s top ten teams and top ten individual sales executives. The company’s top ten individual sales executives for 2020 were:
#1 – Linda Salkow, $22 million in sales volume
#2 – Dave Patterson
#3 – Jennifer Patterson
#4 – Michele Klein
#5 – Rebecca Murphy
#6 – Sandra Allan
#7 – Eric Mininberg
#8 – Michelle Miller
#9 – Kathy Kallner
#10 – Joan Pike
The company’s top ten Teams in the desert communities for 2020 were:
#1 – The Chandler Ocotillo Group, $97.6 million in sales volume
#2 – Team Santistevan
#3 – Elite Properties Group
#4 – The Klibanoff Group
#5 – Katie and Ron Dabe
#6 – The Leahy Team
#7 – Alan Levanson Team
#8 – Jay Jasper Associates
#9 – The Ray Group
#10 – Fine Homes Group
Real estate sales executive Elina Halse from the North Scottsdale office was named Rookie of the Year and the North Scottsdale office, managed by Shirley Small, was named branch of the year.
“Our real estate sales executives truly are among the best in the industry and they were undeniably persistent in their work and in finding opportunities for both our home buyers and sellers throughout the hardships of 2020,” said Miles.
Stark said he sees 2021 trending on a similar path to 2020. “January 2021 was the best January in the history of the company,” he said. “It was up substantially, over 32 percent, over January of last year. February is tracking at the same pace. Based on interest rates, supply and demand, I don’t see any changes in the near term.”
ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES ARIZONA PROPERTIES
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties is a part of Americana Holdings, which also includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 37 offices and 3,500 real estate sales executives, comprising the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world. Combined, the companies sold $7.1 billion in real estate in 2020. For more information, visit www.bhhsaz.com.
Sarah Thornton
Connected Communications
+1 7022390785
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook