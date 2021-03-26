Boss Dog® Brand, Inc. launches premium High Protein Dog Kibble, infused with probiotics
I’m very proud to say that we are launching our kibble, knowing that it is a winner! With 34 percent protein and infused with probiotics, you aren’t seeing anything like it on the market today.”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boss Nation Brands is proud to announce its 11th product since its inception in 2018: introducing Boss Dog® Brand High Protein Kibble.
The new kibble is crafted with high quality ancient grains that are high in fiber and gluten free. Ancient grains are known for containing naturally occurring vitamins and minerals, which compliments the overall nutrition of the formula. Boss Dog’s Kibble formulas are always meat and protein first, to deliver the high protein diet that dogs need. At 34 percent protein, this diet is high quality fuel for your V.I.P. (Very Important Pet).
Boss Nation Brands is a brand that has stood by their probiotic and digestive health claims. They test and ensure that all products meet the standards outlined by their regulatory team. It is no different with this newest addition. They infuse this kibble with two million probiotics per cup to deliver pets the digestion support they need at mealtime.
Since its inception in late 2018, Boss Nation Brands, Inc. currently consists of Boss Dog® and Boss Cat® brand pillars. The brands are quickly emerging as leaders in both digestive health solutions and as an advocate for gut nutrition products that are loaded with probiotics for pets. Sales have exploded across the United States, Canada, and select international markets, with product focus emphasizing quality consumable and hard goods for dogs and cats.
“I’m very proud to say that we are launching our kibble, knowing that it is a winner! With 34 percent protein and infused with probiotics, you aren’t seeing anything like it on the market today,” says Vasili Nassar, founder of the company. The brand is looking forward to growing with yet another product expansion this year. For more information go to: www.bossnationbrands.com.
