Peru : 2021 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Peru

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

Publication Date:

March 24, 2021

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Peru entered the pandemic with a sustained track record of implementing very strong policies amid very strong economic fundamentals and institutional policy frameworks, but was hit hard by the pandemic, which took a heavy toll in terms of human lives and economic output. Tensions between executive and legislative powers continue to affect institutional cohesion, but new general elections will be held in April-June 2021. The IMF Executive Board approved a two-year FCL arrangement in the amount of US$11 billion (600 percent of quota) on May 28, 2020.

Series:

Country Report No. 2021/063

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

March 24, 2021

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513574806/1934-7685

Stock No:

1PEREA2021001

Format:

Paper

Pages:

94

