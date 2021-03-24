Peru : 2021 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Peru

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

March 24, 2021

Peru entered the pandemic with a sustained track record of implementing very strong policies amid very strong economic fundamentals and institutional policy frameworks, but was hit hard by the pandemic, which took a heavy toll in terms of human lives and economic output. Tensions between executive and legislative powers continue to affect institutional cohesion, but new general elections will be held in April-June 2021. The IMF Executive Board approved a two-year FCL arrangement in the amount of US$11 billion (600 percent of quota) on May 28, 2020.