Slayout Announces Rainbow 6 Siege Tournaments and Influencer Partnership
Slayout's first Rainbow Six tournaments will be $2,500 open events on March 27th at 3PM EST
We couldn't be more excited to bring something new and exciting to the Rainbow Six Siege Community.”BOSTON, MA, USA, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Slayout.gg, an esports tournament organizer, recently announced they will be adding Rainbow Six Siege events to their rapidly expanding arsenal. Alongside this new addition comes another exciting announcement, partnerships with NA Professional Player Davide “FoxA” Bucci and popular content creator, Eric “Braction6” Braction.
— Emily Peel
Slayout understands the growth opportunities and demand for more grassroots tournaments within the Rainbow Six scene, in addition to larger events that will support the professional competitive circuit. The collaboration with FoxA and Braction is sure to drive Slayout’s passion and vision home to the Rainbow Six community.
The platform’s first Rainbow Six Siege tournaments will be exclusively available for Xbox and PS4 and are slated for March 27th at 3PM EST. If you’re a PC Siege player, don’t worry. PC Rainbow Six tournaments will be added starting in April. These first console tournaments feature $2,500 prize pools,making them the largest current prize pools in the space.
For those who aren't already familiar with Slayout, they exploded onto the scene late last year with massive Warzone tournaments and have been steadily ramping up ever since. Earlier this year, Apex Legends and Cold War tournaments were added to Slayout’s calendar and according to CEO Joe Zhou, “this is just the beginning.”
The Rainbow Six charge at Slayout is being spearheaded by Director of Business Development, Emily Peel. A longtime supporter and advocate for growth of the competitive scene in Rainbow Six, Emily's love and knowledge of the game means the future of Rainbow Six at Slayout is sure to be exciting for both professional players and those who just have interest in the game and competitive scene.
According to Emily, Slayout's 2021 Roadmap includes big plans for Rainbow Six including a showcase series that's in the works, which she hopes to unveil soon. Until then, Siege fans will just have to wait on baited breath for what’s to come.
