CONSUMER ALERT: THE DIVISION OF CONSUMER PROTECTION REMINDS NEW YORKERS OF TRAMPOLINE PARK LAWS

Consumers Should be Aware of New 2020 Laws Aimed at Improving Safety in Trampoline Parks Throughout the State

The Division of Consumer Protection is today alerting New Yorkers about laws governing the State’s trampoline parks to help keep families safe. Trampoline parks, which are able to re-open at 25 percent capacity in New York State on March 26, represent a billion-dollar industry nationwide. Trampoline parks in New York State are required to comply with general industry safety standards.

“Trampoline parks will once again be opening their doors for families across the state,” said Secretary of State Rossana Rosado. “As New Yorkers jump to partake in this fun activity, I encourage all consumers to understand the safety laws so they can enjoy the fun of trampolines without injury.”

As part of the safety standards, all trampoline parks must inform participants about proper safety guidelines, ensure trampoline park employees monitor participants while trampolining, and post safety, warning, advisory and instructional signage throughout the facility reflecting the trampoline park’s rules. Facilities also need to maintain an emergency response plan that includes an operable automated external defibrillator and provide first aid and CPR training to all employees.

Trampoline park owners must also:

· Carry insurance and post proof of insurance in their facilities.

· Comply with industry standards relating to all aspects of their trampolining facilities.

· Complete an independent, annual safety inspection.

· Maintain a record of injury incidents for any state or local department of health inquiries.

Trampoline parks include any “place of business that offers the recreational use of a trampoline court for a fee or charge for admission to the trampoline park for entertainment or recreational purposes.” This includes facilities that have trampolines mixed with other activities. All amusement rides in the trampoline park must be permitted by the New York State Department of Labor.

If you identify a facility that is not complying with the trampoline park safety law, contact the New York State Office of the Attorney General at https://ag.ny.gov/complaint-forms. If you have a complaint about a fee or charge imposed by a trampoline park or other recreational facility, you may contact the Division of Consumer Protection at 800-697-1220 or file a complaint online at www.dos.ny.gov/consumerprotection.

