Washington US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Washington to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste To Discuss Compensation if He Had Ship or Submarine Asbestos Exposure

"If you are a Navy Veteran with lung cancer anywhere in Washington State please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if you had navy asbestos exposure.” — Washington US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON , USA, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Washington US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "If you are a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed lung cancer anywhere in Washington State please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if while in the navy you had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship or submarine. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed one hundred thousand dollars, and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes. The typical person we are trying to get identified is over 60 years old and they would have served in the navy prior to 1982.

"Most everyone has heard about mesothelioma and potentially significant compensation for people with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. Unfortunately, most people who have recently been diagnosed with lung cancer-and who decades ago had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work-never get compensated because they are not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. If the person we have just described is your husband or dad-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss what might be substantial compensation. The call to Erik is no obligation." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Washington US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma, Vancouver, Bellevue, Kent, Everett, Renton, Yakima, Federal Way, Bremerton, The Tri Cities, Bellingham or anywhere in Washington State. https://Washington.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Washington State include Veterans of the US Navy, hydro-electric power plant workers, shipyard workers in Bremerton, Seattle and Tacoma, nuclear power plant workers including workers at the Hanford Nuclear Site, hydroelectric workers, oil refinery workers, pulp and paper mill workers along Washington’s Coast and Puget Sound, aerospace or commercial airplane factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, millwrights, insulators, pipefitters, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC’s website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_ asbestos.html.