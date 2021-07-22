California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in California-Who Had Navy Asbestos Exposure-Compensation May Exceed $100,000

"Most Navy Veterans who have lung cancer-and who decades ago had substantial exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard-never get compensated-even though many to most should.” — California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has endorsed, and they recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed lung cancer-if he had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos in the navy prior to 1982. As Erik Karst is always happy to discuss a compensation settlement package for a person like this might exceed one hundred thousand dollars and the financial claim does not involve suing the navy. The typical person that might qualify for compensation was exposed to asbestos in the navy prior to 1982-and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes. For more information-a Navy Veteran with lung cancer or their family are welcome to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "Most Navy Veterans who now have lung cancer-and who decades ago had substantial exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard-never get compensated-even though many to most should. The $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for people exactly like this. If the person we have just described in California is your husband or dad-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 no obligation consultation. Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's leading asbestos exposure compensation attorneys and incredibly capable." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere in California. https://California.USNavyLungCancer. Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in California include US Navy Veterans, workers at one of California’s more than 70 power plants, shipyard workers in San Diego, Long Beach, or San Francisco, oil refinery workers in Long Beach or Martinez, manufacturing workers, public utility workers plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://California.USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index. htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC’s website on these topics:

https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.