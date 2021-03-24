Vara Winery and Distillery Brings Home Double Gold from 2021 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition
Vara’s 2018 Monastrell was awarded Double Gold.
We set out with a goal to make wines that could compete on a world stage, thanks to our extremely talented wine-making team and relationships with fantastic grape growers, we are doing just that.”ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spring is in the air, a new season and fresh excitement for local businesses. Vara Winery & Distillery, a local Albuquerque winery, is celebrating with distinction.
— Jessie McKeon
Vara’s 2018 Monastrell was awarded Double Gold at the 2021 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. There were over forty-eight judges, representing various North American wine regions, evaluating nearly 5,700 wines from over 1,000 wineries.
“At Vara, we set out with a goal to make wines that could compete on a world stage, thanks to our extremely talented wine-making team and relationships with fantastic grape growers, we are doing just that,” said Jessie McKeon, Sales & Distribution Manager at Vara. “We are doubling down our efforts to ensure every wine we make is the wine that you want in your glass. We have got you covered from bubbly to rosado to whites to reds to aperitifs. Something for everyone!"
Vara Monastrell is bottled un-fined and unfiltered. It is opaque dark black cherry in color. A bouquet of black fruit, dark plum, cocoa, and a hint of damp earth. Classic, straightforward Monastrell aromas. Medium to medium-full bodied mouthfeel with soft tannins on the finish. Black cherry and a touch of cocoa powder on the palate. Long, deep fruit flavors with a good balance of acidity. The finish is medium in length with a beautiful texture. Pure elegance.
“The response from the wineries of North America at our 2021 competition was outstanding this year!” said Bob Fraser, SFCWC executive director.
Stop by Vara’s tasting room to add some sparkle to your Spring and try our award-winning selection of wines. Vara Winery’s tasting room is located at 315 Alameda Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87113. You can order our award-winning wine shipped right to your door at varawines.com
About the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition: For the past 20 years, the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition has been devoted to wine — from what’s in the bottles to the people and places behind those bottles. Last year alone we had entries from across North America, including from 28 states and the country of Mexico, and our judges scrutinized 7,000 wines, ranging from light and fragrant to rich and powerful. Our intention has been to bring international attention to the complex flavors and regional distinctions that are created from grapes grown in a diversity of viticulture areas in North America. The people who make it are artisans who balance advanced technological tools with traditional approaches, and we believe they need to be recognized. winejudging.com
ABOUT VARA WINES
Vara is an international family of Spanish and American wines celebrating the origins of the American wine experience thanks to the historical connection of Spain and New Mexico. Some wines have a story, we have a history. Visit varawines.com
