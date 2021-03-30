Villarreal Law Firm, a Leading Team of Accident Attorneys in Brownsville, Announces South Padre Island Content
The Villarreal Law Firm is announcing a new post on accidents in South Padre Island and the need for an accident attorney who services South Padre Island.
Spring Break is here and with it increasing traffic of both tourists and area residents seeking to enjoy the Texas spring weather”PORT ISABEL, TEXAS , UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Villarreal Law Firm a team of best-in-class accident lawyers working in Brownsville, Texas, and surrounding areas including South Padre Island, is proud to announce a new post on accidents in South Padre Island and, if necessary, the need for an accident attorney who services South Padre Island. The team is excited to alert South Padre Island residents and visitors can avail themselves of best-in-class accident attorneys just up the road in Brownsville.
“Spring Break is here and with it increasing traffic of both tourists and area residents seeking to enjoy the Texas spring weather,” explained attorney Javier Villarreal, a managing partner at the Villarreal law firm. “Our new post reminds residents and visitors that accidents happen in South Padre Island and in many cases securing an accident attorney may be a good first step.'”
Interested persons can learn more at https://jvlawfirm.net/the-beauty-of-south-padre-island-may-obscure-its-dangers/. The post explains that vacation crowds mean more car and trucking accidents in South Padre Island. The post explains that he problem that a driver might have when a person is injured in a car wreck that was not the driver’s fault is that they have to claim damages from the insurance company for the driver at fault. Insurance companies do not like paying out claims. It’s logical really, because the less they pay out, the more profit they make, and that is why they are very happy to pay aggressive lawyers for the sole purpose of delaying things and ultimately reducing the amount that they have to pay to the absolute minimum. They also employ what are euphemistically known as “loss adjusters”. Not all insurance companies are overly aggressive, but in many cases the best first step is to reach out to a personal injury lawyer in or near Brownsville, South Padre Island, or elsewhere in the Rio Grande Valley for a consultation.
Even more importantly, Spanish-speaking clients can check out the Spanish information page at https://jvlawfirm.net/se-habla-espanol/. In addition to this new content focused on South Padre Island, the law firm is excited to announce its McAllen-area website at https://jvlawfirmmcallen.com/. With a population of 141,000, McAllen is just behind Brownsville as a population center in the Rio Grande Valley. Like South Padre Island, McAllen has more than its share of trucking accidents. The new site helps persons who have had an accident to research accident lawyers and potentially reach out for an engagement whatever their location: Brownsville, South Padre Island, or McAllen.
INCREASING TRAFFIC MEANS INCREASING ACCIDENTS
Here is background on this release. Spring break crowds are returning to South Texas. Travelers from all over the country are flocking to the South Texas beaches to enjoy fun in the sun. The natural beauty of South Padre Island is stunning in the springtime and hotels, bars, and restaurants are encouraging visitors to return. To the greatest extent possible, the entire community is encourage vacationers to practice safe and responsible behavior due to the Pandemic yet enjoy the hospitality of the area in and near the Rio Grande Valley. Nonetheless, an uptick in car and truck accidents is expected, and in those case, injury accident victims are encouraged to reach out for a no cost, no obligation consultation with an accident attorney.
ABOUT THE VILLARREAL LAW FIRM
The law firm of Javier Villarreal offers a team of attorneys, considered among the best personal injury attorneys near Harlingen, Texas, and surrounding cities in Cameron County. Whether a person is looking for an auto or car accident attorney, a lawyer with broad experience in trucking accidents and litigation (including 18 wheelers), or a lawyer for injuries that resulted from a motorcycle, boating, or other forms of accidents (including slip and fall), the Villarreal team of attorneys can help. The attorneys fight for client rights throughout Cameron County – and are known as the top personal injury lawyers in Brownsville and Harlingen, from Los Fresnos to San Benito, and in all of South Padre Island.
