Post Session Report :: Wednesday, March 24, 2021

SB 89, PN 179 (Pittman) – Repeals the Balanced Multimodal Transportation Policy Commission. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

SB 191, PN 442 (J. Ward) – Amends the Pennsylvania Construction Code Act to exempt agricultural buildings used for social events from the requirements of the Uniform Construction Code. A vote of 28-19 was recorded.

SB 411, PN 489 (Browne) – Statutorily merges the Department of Corrections (DOC) and the Board of Probation and Parole (BPP). A vote of 46-1 was record.