Former Chief Information Officer of TD Ameritrade Joins Gaming App BallStreet Trading as Strategic Advisor
BallStreet Trading Inc. has signed Vijay Sankaran as a strategic advisor to help build the bridge between retail trading and sports gaming.
BallStreet is focused on becoming the product for the WallStreetBets generation of players. We don’t think this generation of player wants to play against the house.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BallStreet Trading, Inc, the real-time peer-to-peer sports and entertainment prediction platform, has today announced the appointment of former Chief Information Officer of TD Ameritrade, Vijay Sankaran, to their board of advisors.
— BallStreet Trading, founder, Scott San Emeterio
Sankaran brings a diverse skillset across financial technology, retail trading, and strategic planning to help shape the direction of BallStreet as it pursues partnerships inside financial services. Having spent the last seven years at TD Ameritrade overseeing their advanced technology, analytics, and architecture, Sankaran was instrumental in helping to understand and develop personalized experiences for TD Ameritrade’s trader growth adding “we are all witnessing a major shift in the markets through zero-dollar commissions, advances in technology, and the approach used to acquire the modern trader. Leveraging sports and entertainment as a vehicle to help introduce and educate customers on the markets is an incredibly compelling idea.”
With the recent attention the stock market has received during the lockdown and lack of sports and sports gaming, BallStreet has seen their user base grow considerably highlighted by a 400% year over year increase in entrants for their Super Bowl contest. “We are seeing a major spike thanks to GameStop and all of the attention it has been getting. It feels like everyone is either in or asking about the stock market. BallStreet is focused on becoming the product for the WallStreetBets generation of players. We don’t think this generation of players wants to play against the house” added BallStreet Trading’s founder and former Credit Suisse Vice President Scott San Emeterio.
The addition of Sankaran anchors BallStreet Trading and allows them to fully explore partnerships geared towards financial services as well as sports gaming. Sankaran notes “the barriers to entry for new traders have never been lower and a platform like BallStreet will make markets even more accessible through sports and entertainment by putting a market in anyone’s hand during the live events they are watching”.
San Emeterio believes markets will eventually play a major role in the fan experience, “the lockdown has proven that there is a clear correlation between sports fans and retail traders, BallStreet is looking to build that bridge and create an experience that enhances watching any live event through competition”.
About BallStreet Trading:
BallStreet Trading creates live free markets allowing fans to compete against each other during any live event through their second screen. They cover the NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL, and PGA and have recently added many new market types including, Bitcoin, GameStop, the 2020 election, and a full suite of esport titles and events.
