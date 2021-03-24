Houston’s Most Unique Venues for Outdoor Celebrations
The resort's majestic Texas Live Oak offers 3,017 square feet under its branches - a majestic backdrop for pre-dinner gatherings, receptions, corporate happy hours, and teambuilding activities.
Guests will love the rich history of the Manor House estate on The Houstonian grounds. Flexible indoor and outdoor event areas offer a variety of celebration options.
Spring and summer in Houston are synonymous with celebrations, and The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa features two unique venues for the ultimate outdoor fête.
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa makes it easy to plan a delightful celebration with their signature outdoor venues. Optimized to offer wide-open spaces and breathtaking views, the luxury hotel boasts 27-acres of forested woodlands, well-kept lawns, gardens, and scenic pathways that weave their way throughout the property - all with the convenience of being centrally located in Houston.
The century-old Texas Live Oak and Historic Manor House are large enough to host Texas-sized celebrations and intimate enough for gatherings guests won't soon forget. The one-of-a-kind venues have opportunities for both indoor and outdoor experiences as well as beautiful settings for photography.
Celebration planners and hosts will delight in the ease of planning events at The Houstonian. The hotel's event specialists, coupled with their renowned culinary team, work in tandem to ensure that no detail is overlooked. “Our goal is always to create environments that make our guests feel comfortable and relaxed, as well as to ensure all in attendance have a wonderful time,” says Dawn Turbes, Director of Sales at the Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa. "Health and safety are paramount."
Under the Texas Live Oak and Meadow of The Houstonian
The main entrance of the 27-acre Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa sets a dramatic stage for events on a beautifully manicured front lawn called The Meadow, offering planners 41,895 square feet of outdoor space for events of up to 200 people. This welcoming and open space is perfect for a safe and distanced outdoor event that can be staged under the twinkling canopy of the resort's majestic Texas Live Oak. The tree offers 3,017 square feet under its branches - a majestic backdrop for pre-dinner gatherings, receptions, corporate happy hours, and teambuilding activities.
Pair an event with the indoor 1,989 square foot Hearth Room with its wooded views and private doorway to the tree and Meadow for up to 75 people. This room has its own stunning marble and glass private bar with pre-function space and a cozy fireplace to create a one-of-kind, open-air indoor/outdoor experience.
Historic Manor House with Outdoor Event Lawn
Guests will love the rich history of the Manor House estate on The Houstonian grounds as it was the home of United States President George Herbert Walker Bush and his wife, Barbara, as he served as director of the C.I.A. and eventually as vice president of the United States. The Manor House has seen its share of dignitaries. In 1990, President Bush hosted the 16th G-7 Economic Summit in Houston, where world leaders met and dined. The home's Botanical Room was at the center of negotiations where Summit treaties were signed. Its elegant dining table seats 18 guests – perfect for private parties, showers, or gatherings with doors to the back lawn for dessert displays, gift tables, or even lawn games just steps away.
A wall of windows in the space allows guests to look out over the Manor House Event Lawn, and depending on the time of year, provides a picture-perfect view of the property's show-stopping azaleas. Events staged on the lawn allow for multiple options for tables, buffets, grills, and entertainment. The lawn is beautifully lit with strings of lights and slopes to a large fire pit with Adirondack chairs for s'mores and intimate gatherings.
The house has three flexible dining rooms, a reception area with a bar and two fireplaces, and can accommodate up to 80 people indoors with current occupancy limits. The event lawn offers planners 2,404 square feet of space and a connection to the Manor House's legendary design and unique history of political leadership and entertainment.
