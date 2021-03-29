SPAVIA DAY SPA RANKED A TOP FRANCHISE IN ENTREPRENEUR’S 42ND ANNUAL FRANCHISE 500
Spavia Day Spa's continued focus on financial strength, brand power and unit growth has boosted the company's position among the top franchisors.
Spavia looks forward to a bright 2021 and we are excited to deliver an exceptional spa franchise and spa experience opportunity”CENTENNIAL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spavia Day Spa has been named one of the top 500 franchise companies in 2020 by Entrepreneur Magazine, moving up on the list to #109 from #258 in 2019. The Franchise 500 is the world’s first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Spavia Day Spa’s outstanding performance includes unit growth, financial strength stability, and brand power. “We are honored to be considered one of the top franchisors in the United States. In 2020, we worked fervently through so many challenges with Covid and closely focused on our franchisees, guests, and team members to get through this difficult period and emerge stronger as a brand,” says Marty Langenderfer, Spavia CEO and Co-Founder.
“Spavia looks forward to a bright 2021 and we are excited to deliver an exceptional spa franchise and spa experience opportunity that includes the extra touches like luxurious spa robes, exotic teas and aromatherapy, common characteristics of day spas. We’ve had so many massage clinics add facial treatments to their services and then put on a label of spa, but the educated guest knows the difference,” Marty continues. “Our spa franchise locations have really strong ties in their local communities. Many in our local communities rallied to support our Spavia locations during Covid. We would like to thank all the members, guests, team members and of course our owners for the tremendous support and efforts we have felt over the past year.”
The Spavia concept brings a high level of service, beautiful design, a robust technology platform and a breadth of spa treatments at an affordable luxury price. Communities appreciate and deserve a higher level of service and experience than what they receive from the multitude of everyday massage spa clinics. The Spavia brand offers beautiful, relaxing retreats, spa robes, sandals and amenities, as well as a robust menu of spa treatments.
About Spavia
At Spavia, we deliver a luxurious spa experience at an affordable price. Our Spavia locations provide a variety of spa massages, facials and skin care, body wraps and scrubs, waxing, lash extensions, and make-up, and an opportunity to celebrate with a Spalebration™ – all in a relaxing and tranquil setting. Our spa boutique provides retail products for home-care regimens to achieve optimal results and beautiful selections for gift-giving.
The first Spavia opened in 2005 in Centennial, CO with a mission to make a positive difference in the world, one guest at a time. Founders, Marty and Allison Langenderfer, and the Spavia National Team have a combined 100+ years experience in the spa industry, leveraging its core knowledge and insights to deliver an exceptional guest experience, along with strong systems and a scalable structure. In late 2020, Spavia opened its 50th location with an additional 40 locations under development. The 50 spas currently open span over 23 states demographically. Spavia was borne out of a passion for health and wellness, spa and entrepreneurship. Anyone interested in learning more about the Spavia Day Spa franchise journey, please visit the Spavia website at https://franchise.spaviadayspa.com/ and See Spavia’s profile on Entrepreneur.com.
