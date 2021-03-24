Awards for Research on Health Disparities of Native American Men and Boys
Self-nominations for both Awards are due May 28, 2021.
Instructions are posted at www.BothwellAward.com
Men’s Health Network has established two awards to encourage scholarship and research focusing on the physical and mental health of American Indian and Alaska Native boys and men, and the need to address disparities that compromise their ability to fulfill roles as fathers, husbands, providers, leaders, and contributors to their communities.
The awards, given annually, support travel costs and participation in meetings of the American Public Health Association.
• The Eric D. Bothwell Award in American Indian and Alaska Native Men’s Health recognizes scholarship and encourages development of an early career researcher. It recognizes an outstanding research project accepted for presentation at the American Public Health Association (APHA) Annual Meeting by an individual within 5 years of graduation from an academic program in public health.
• The Eric D. Bothwell Student Award in American Indian and Alaska Native Men’s Health encourages individuals to begin a career that focuses on the field of American Indian and Alaska Native men's health. The award recognizes an outstanding research or service project carried out by an individual currently enrolled in an academic program in public health or within 12 months of graduation. The award supports participation in the APHA annual meeting so recipients can meet others working in the field, including prospective mentors, and where they can become known to established APHA members through presentation of a poster and participation in the meeting.
Eligibility for the first award requires submission of an abstract to the APHA's 2018 Annual Meeting & Expo, San Diego CA, to be held November 10-14. The Men's Health Caucus abstract portal is closing on March 28 at 11:59 p.m. PST. For instructions on how to submit an abstract, click here: https://apha.confex.com/apha/2021/mhc/papers/index.cgi?stepsonly=1&username=503526&password=319162.
Self-nominations for both Awards are due May 28, 2021. Instructions are posted at www.BothwellAward.com
