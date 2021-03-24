Wild West Vintage Decor Set To Start ‘Junk Fest’ Season
Wild West Vintage Decor has become one of the top farmhouse decor destinations in the Lubbock and West Texas areas,
Junk Fest is set to begin March 27 and will run through October
We may be small but full of awesome treasures and are continually getting new items weekly. We have a DIY section in the store for crafters full of hard to find items so you can create your own piece.”LUBBOCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After dipping their toes into the antique store waters 15 years ago, Wild West Vintage Decor has become one of the top farmhouse decor destinations in the Lubbock and West Texas areas, selling farmtiques, junktiques, antiques, and much more. “Junk Fest,” a flea market-style event keeps getting bigger each year, and they are set to kick off 2021 with a new season of Junk Fest, starting March 27.
The team at Wild West Vintage Decor has made it their mission to find unique items for customers who want to turn something old into something new-ish. Whether it’s rusty junk, home decor, or one-of-a-kind items, Wild West Vintage Decor has got the junk. They receive new items daily, and they have a “Do It Yourself” section in the store for those who are crafty.
‘Junk Fest’ keeps growing each year
Wild West Vintage Decor hosts a monthly, outdoor, flea market-style shopping experience that starts in the spring each year called “Junk Fest.” Lasting from March to October, Junk Fest attracts more than 1,000 attendees on the last Saturday of each month who are searching for the perfect find. The event is more than just a flea market and features live music, food trucks, vendors, and more.
Junk Fest has helped grow the visibility of Wild West Vintage Decor in Lubbock and West Texas, as well as reaching all vintage, farmhouse, and antique lovers online now that they are able to ship. With 20-plus vendors from all over Texas selling furniture, home decor, vintage, and handmade items at great prices, Wild West Vintage is the only shop for antique connoisseurs. The store is also packed full of “good junk” that day so not only does the customer get to shop there, but they get to experience flea market-style shopping outdoors. Junk Fest begins again for the 2021 calendar year on Saturday, March 27.
Wild West Vintage Decor is now using technology to reach the antique-loving masses. They can now ship select items anywhere in the United States, allowing everyone to have a little piece of Lubbock, and west Texas, in their homes.
Wild West Vintage Decor celebrates 15 years in business
In 2006, the West Texas antique store got its start in an Airstream trailer, and they eventually moved into a large building to accommodate the growing number of pieces they had accumulated. The store has grown into one of Lubbock’s favorite farmhouse antique stores. Now, Wild West Vintage Decor can ship products across the United States, collecting new customers from all over the country.
Who We Are at Wild West Vintage
Wild West Vintage Decor is driven by a passion to create and to help others find the creative spirit within themselves. They put a lot of pride into their work and customer service to make sure everything is just right for their customers every time they visit the store.
A love of crafting and all things vintage turned a part-time hobby into a full-time dream for owner Lacy Jones. Fifteen years ago, Lacy and her mother, Wendy Roberts, founded Wild West Vintage Decor and began showing their unique creations at local craft malls and shows. They eventually took their store on the road, literally, after equipping and painting an Airstream trailer.
They finally opened their first storefront in 2015 in Lubbock, Texas.
Lacy Jones has been decorating spaces ever since she got out of college, and the Wild West Vintage Decor team loves to be creative and transform any space. They will help you style an entire home or office.
What We Do At Wild West Vintage
The Wild West team loves finding unique items for their customers from rustic furniture to one-of-a-kind items.
“We may be small but full of awesome treasures and are continually getting new items weekly. We have a DIY section in the store for all you crafters full of hard to find items so you can create your own piece. You will always find something unique every time you come into the store. We’ve expanded to include a monthly vendor market with 20 plus vendors to offer our customers even more while they experience festival style shopping outside,” said owner, Lacy Jones.
Reach out to Wild West Vintage Decor by checking out their website lacy@wildwestvintage.com or call them at 806-778-2102. And don’t forget “Junk Fest” starts March 27.
