March 24, 2021

Auditor Faber’s Statement Regarding Former Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader Sentencing

Columbus – Following today’s sentencing of former Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader, Auditor of State Keith Faber released the following statement:

“Charlie Reader was entrusted to enforce the law in his community and literally gambled it away," said Auditor Faber. “His choices do not diminish the dedication of the thousands of law enforcement across Ohio that willingly sacrifice, serve, and protect us every day- these men and women deserve our utmost respect. I commend the quality and committed investigators and prosecutors who unearthed his misconduct and ultimately brought him to justice."

Former Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader was sentenced today by Judge Patricia Cosgrove to serve no less than three years in prison. On September 24, 2020, Reader pled guilty before Judge Chris Martin to two counts of Theft in Office (F-4), two counts of Tampering with Evidence (F-3) and one count of Conflict of Interest (M-1). Judge Cosgrove was appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court for the sentencing hearing.

The felony charges to which Reader pled guilty all relate to evidence bags containing seized currency which were in Reader’s possession. The Conflict of Interest charge relates to Reader’s purchase of a Nissan Versa at the Pike County Sheriff’s auction of seized vehicles. Reader had a straw buyer purchase the vehicle for $2,000. Several months after the purchase Reader sold it for $5,500.

