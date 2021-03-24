Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 25, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 25, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Auglaize
Auglaize County Public District Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Butler
Monroe Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
West Chester Township
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
Columbiana
Mohinder P. Singh, M.D.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Crawford
Buckeye Central Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Cuyahoga
Apex Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Educational Service Center of Northeast Ohio
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Gates Mills Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2018 TO 06/09/2020
Delaware
Ashley Union Cemetery
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
Alliance Academy of Cincinnati
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Hamilton County Educational Service Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Hancock
Liberty Benton Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Hardin
Ada Exempted Village School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Highland
Highland County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
Jefferson
Steubenville City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lake
City of Mentor
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Susan M. Gaston, M.D.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Licking
Alene K. Yeater, M.D.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Diane E. Kintner, C.N.P.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Lorain
City of Amherst Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Elyria City School District
CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lucas
Bennett Venture Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Marion
TRECA Digital Academy
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Montgomery
Community Improvement Corporation of Miamisburg
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Dayton Leadership Academies - Dayton View Campus
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Moraine Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Muskingum
Zanesville City School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Perry
Crooksville Exempted Village School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Stark
Perry Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Trumbull
Labrae Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Village of Newton Falls
IPA CAFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.