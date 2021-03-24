Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,545 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 25, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

March 24, 2021                                                                     

Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 25, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Auglaize

Auglaize County Public District Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Butler

Monroe Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

West Chester Township

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Columbiana

Mohinder P. Singh, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Crawford

Buckeye Central Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Apex Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Educational Service Center of Northeast Ohio

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Gates Mills Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2018 TO 06/09/2020

 

 

 

Delaware

Ashley Union Cemetery

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Alliance Academy of Cincinnati

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton County Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hancock

Liberty Benton Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hardin

Ada Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Highland

Highland County

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Jefferson

Steubenville City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lake

City of Mentor

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Susan M. Gaston, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Licking

Alene K. Yeater, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Diane E. Kintner, C.N.P.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Lorain

City of Amherst Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Elyria City School District

 CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

Bennett Venture Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Marion

TRECA Digital Academy

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Community Improvement Corporation of Miamisburg

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Dayton Leadership Academies - Dayton View Campus

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Moraine Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

Zanesville City School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Perry

Crooksville Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Perry Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

Labrae Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Village of Newton Falls

  IPA CAFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

 
         

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 25, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.