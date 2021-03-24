For Immediate Release:

March 24, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 25, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Auglaize Auglaize County Public District Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Butler Monroe Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 West Chester Township Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 OPERS Examination Columbiana Mohinder P. Singh, M.D. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Crawford Buckeye Central Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Cuyahoga Apex Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Educational Service Center of Northeast Ohio 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Gates Mills Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2018 TO 06/09/2020 Delaware Ashley Union Cemetery 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton Alliance Academy of Cincinnati IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hamilton County Educational Service Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hancock Liberty Benton Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hardin Ada Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Highland Highland County Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 OPERS Examination Jefferson Steubenville City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lake City of Mentor Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Susan M. Gaston, M.D. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Licking Alene K. Yeater, M.D. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Diane E. Kintner, C.N.P. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Lorain City of Amherst Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Elyria City School District CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lucas Bennett Venture Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Marion TRECA Digital Academy 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Montgomery Community Improvement Corporation of Miamisburg 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Dayton Leadership Academies - Dayton View Campus 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Moraine Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Muskingum Zanesville City School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Perry Crooksville Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Stark Perry Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Trumbull Labrae Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Village of Newton Falls IPA CAFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

