'Business Philosopher' Seth Godin's Blog from September 2006 - One Shot Design
The importance of design, innovation and the robustness of requirement is entirely dependent on product use, application and raison d'être...
Fire extinguishers, for example, pretty much need to work right away, and the user doesn't have a lot of selection.*
— Seth Godin
Most design gets a chance to evolve. If you don’t like this can opener, you can buy that one. If you are unfamiliar with how this widget works, you can learn. If an Ad' doesn’t get response, it can be redesigned and the advertiser can try again.
But some design only gets to be used once. And if it fails, there's a significant cost. Fire extinguishers, for example, pretty much need to work right away, and the user doesn't have a lot of selection.
My suggestion: I think if it’s important to certify engineers (who build bridges) or pilots (who fly planes), perhaps there should be a certification process for designers who design things that we only get to use once–and that matter.
Seth Godin Blog - SEPTEMBER 12, 2006
