AEON GOLD ANNOUNCES SALES AGREEMENT WITH LEADING FORTUNE 1000 EMPLOYEE DISCOUNT PROGRAMS

Employees working from home benefit from new Aeon Gold sales channels

SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aeon Gold LLC (“AG” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in digital accessory consumer products, today announced the agreements to sell the Lagio product line direct to employees of Fortune 1000 and other companies through both Perks at Work (“PAW”) and Fond Perks (“FOND”), the industry leaders in providing discounted benefits to employees and companies.

After successful agreement and integration on the FOND and PAW platforms led by Aeon Gold CEO, Troy Goldhammer, the agreement marks an exciting milestone for the Company. By teaming with the leaders in Employee discounted benefits, the Company can offer discounted pricing to employees for the rapidly growing Lagio product line offered by the Company.

Aeon Gold was founded in 2018 by Troy Goldhammer and Jeff Schorr, seasoned entrepreneurs and investors with a track-record of building and scaling businesses. In founding Aeon Gold, they observed an opportunity to offer premium and luxury digital accessory products in support of the Digital Lifestyle. In 2020, they launched the Lagio Lap Desk and accessories to huge success, prior to the COVID-19 shutdown.

After COVID, many companies, including the Fortune 1000 and smaller, began moving employees from offices to Work-From-Home. Many employees were not setup with a proper home office and other requirements to meet their needs. Ergonomics and productivity were top concerns for both employers and employees. In addition to working from home, COVID also drove an increasing trend of digital entertainment (streaming services, social media and other entertainment outlets) according to Company research.

The Lagio Lap Desk and accessories reflect the changing needs of employees and consumers. “Based on our research, the average screen time on all digital devices is approaching 10 hours per day for work and entertainment” according to Jeff Schorr, COO of Aeon Gold. The Lagio Desk and accessories allows employees and consumers to be both productive and ergonomically comfortable whether sitting, standing, or laying down. The premium materials and craftmanship of the Lagio desk along with its’ patent pending modular design allow different accessories to be added or removed based on the users’ needs and makes the Lagio lap desk unique in the market.

“As Aeon Gold continues to grow its national and international footprint, we are excited to partner with the two leaders in Employee perks and discounts industry. Perks at Work and FOND are innovative and fast-growing companies that are helping us achieve our goals” says Troy Goldhammer, CEO of Aeon Gold.

Perks at Work is the world’s largest employee shopping platform. PAW represent 70% of the Fortune 1000 companies to help their employees feel valued, cared for and recognized. By doing so, PAW provides a unique way for merchants to acquire high quality customers directly at work.

Fond Perks is a corporate discount platform that provides employees around the world with instant access to discounts on hundreds of popular products and services. Employees can choose from categories like fitness, travel, and entertainment. With Fond's employee perks program, you no longer have to go through the process of manually negotiating with local vendors to get discounts for your workforce.

Founded in 2018, Aeon Gold LLC currently sells products online through multiple channels and vendors. With the vision to become a world-wide innovator and manufacturer for premium products in support of the digital lifestyle, our mission is to optimize design and aesthetics into appealing, yet highly functional technology accessory products that create value when using our digital devices for work and entertainment. The Company intends to expand its product offerings, selection and customization in the near future along with additional growth in select international locations. For more information about the Company, visit, http://www.aeongold.com online, or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aeon-gold/.