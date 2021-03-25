The Academy Awards Qualifying Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2021 Starts June 11
Presenting Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2021! From June 11th to June 21st Global Online Screening from April 27thTOKYO, SHIBUYA, JAPAN, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to officially present Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) 2021, taking place in Tokyo and online, from Friday, June 11th to Monday, June 21st (global online screening will begin on Tuesday, April 27th).
This year’s theme is “CINEMADventure” – a blend of the words CINEMA, AD (advertisement), ADVENTURE, and VENTURE.
How are filmmakers around the world creating and embracing the world of cinema? How are they venturing to make adventurous, daring films? In recent years, many filmmakers have even branched out into the world of ads, or advertising. As an international short film festival, we hope to bring together all filmmakers, audiences, and supporters to experience our “CINEMADventure”.
SSFF & ASIA’s Official Competition supported by Sony is an opportunity for filmmakers to be considered for the Short Films category at the Academy Awards. With a total of 10 categories including the Official Competition supported by Sony, we have received over 6000 entries from about 120 different countries and regions. The Smartphone Film Competition supported by Sony is a new category, and yet in this age of technology, it has caught the attention of many filmmakers. We have received over 900 submissions from all over the world, the largest number of entries a new category at SSFF & ASIA has ever received.
The pandemic has changed so much of our everyday lives as well as what we value in life. Despite the darkness the world may seem to be in, many filmmakers are optimistic and are welcoming new challenges everyday. The 23rd SSFF & ASIA will also welcome these new challenges to bring hope to our society through the visual language that is film.
This year, we are proud to be collaborating with Sony once again, the sole supporter of the Official Competition (International, Asia International, and Japan competitions). Sony has long supported the dreams of creators as an entertainment company powered by the latest technology.
Additionally, Sony Mobile Communications supports the Smartphone Film Competition, an opportunity to push the limits of creativity and redefine filmmaking. We are happy to announce that Sony Mobile Communications will be supporting this competition again in 2022.
【Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2021】
■SSFF & ASIA President: Tetsuya Bessho
■Date：Friday, June 11th to Monday, June 21st
(Online screenings from Tuesday, April 27th to Wednesday, June 30th)
■Locations: Screening venues across Tokyo and online
■Entry fee: Free of charge with the exception of some events
(pre-booking is scheduled to begin May 8th)
■Enquiries: 03‐5474‐8844
■Homepage: https://www.shortshorts.org/en *2021 website will be open on April 27th
■Organizer：Committee for Short Shorts / Committee for Short Shorts Film Festival Asia
* Program details are subject to change.
Official Competition (International, Asia International, and Japan competitions) supported by Sony
This year we are proud to be collaborating with Sony once again, the sole supporter of the Official Competition (International, Asia International, and Japan competitions). The competition may serve as an opportunity for filmmakers to secure a spot in the Academy Awards’ Short Film category.
For this year’s 93rd Academy Awards, the following short films from last year’s Official Competition selections have been nominated: “White Eye” by Tomer Shushan and “The Present” by Farah Nabulsi.
★There are more than 130 film festivals recognized by Academy Awards® in the world.
With a grand prix and/or nominations from these film festivals, films will be eligible to compete in the following year’s Academy Awards.
SSFF & ASIA is the only international short film festival in Asia with the eligibility to nominate 3 films.
Find out more about the joint project between SSFF & ASIA, Sony, and Sony Mobile Communications in the link below:
URL: https://www.shortshorts.org/sony/en
＜Other Awards and Competitions＞
The GRAND PRIX, George Lucas Award will be awarded to the Best Short winners of the Official Competitions (International, Asia International, and Japan). The Governor of Tokyo Award will be awarded to the respective Best Short winners of the Asia International and Japan categories. In addition to the Official Competition winners, the Best Short winner of the Non-fiction category will be eligible for the Academy Awards the following year.
Throughout the duration of the festival, we will also be awarding filmmakers in the following categories: CG Animation, Cinematic Tokyo, Branded Shorts, Musical Short Film Pitch, Shibuya Diversity, U-25 Project, Book Shorts, Visual Tourism, Save the Earth, Biogen, Spotlight, Best Actor, and Audience.
History of SSFF & ASIA
Actor and member of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), Tetsuya Bessho founded the festival in 1999 to introduce Japanese audiences to short films – a form of expression many people in Japan were unfamiliar with. In 2001, the festival became officially known as Short Shorts Film Festival (SSFF), and was recognized by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences®. In the same year, Short Shorts Film Festival Asia (SSFF ASIA) was established with support from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to introduce new Asian video culture and nurture young filmmakers from the region.
Today the festival is known as SSFF & ASIA. In 2018, we celebrated our 20th festival, and the Grand Prix prize was renamed the George Lucas Award. In January 2019, we held our first “SSFF in Hollywood” as part of our 20th anniversary celebration, and director Jason Reitman, winner of the SSFF Audience Award in 2001, was given an Honorary Award.
From 2019, a total of 4 winners from the Official Competition (International, Asia International, & Japan categories) and the Non-Fiction category have been eligible to be nominated for the Academy Awards.
SSFF & ASIA will continue to support young filmmakers through this festival.
Web: https://www.shortshorts.org/eng
