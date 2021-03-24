PSD Seeks Preliminary Input on Development of the 10-Year Telecommunications Plan

The Department of Public Service Announces pre-draft public hearings on the 10-Year Telecommunications Plan. The Plan will provide an overview, looking 10 years ahead, of statewide growth and development as related to trends and factors that will significantly affect state telecommunications policies and programs. The Plan will cover a broad range of telecommunications services, including voice telephony, broadband, mobile-wireless services, and enhanced services. Members of the public are encouraged to raise issues and ideas for inclusion in the Plan.

Public comments will be accepted on the Plan throughout the process up until June 30, 2021. The pre-draft meetings will be held as follows:

• Session 1 - Broadband March 31, 2021, 12:30-1:30 pm ET

• Session 2 - Cell Service; Public Safety; and Public, Educational, and Governmental Access TV April 1, 2021, 6-7 pm ET

Meeting links and call-in information for both meetings can be found on the Department's 10-Year Telecommunications Plan webpage.

Each session will have themes and prompts to encourage targeted input, but the public will have the ability to bring forth any topic related to the 10-year telecommunications plan during each session.

Consumers can also provide input in writing by responding to a brief survey. Please note that all comments, including contact information, will be maintained as a public record and available on the Department's website.

For more information, please see the 10-Year Telecommunications Plan Preliminary Input Press Release document or visit the Department's 10-Year Telecommunications Plan webpage.