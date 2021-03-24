Eagle Eyes China Inspection Services Launch new website
Eagle Eyes China Inspection Services Launch new website: https://www.china-quality-inspection.com/ & https://www.china-quality-inspection.com/service/ZHANGZHOU, FUJIAN, CHINA, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eagle Eyes Quality Inspection Co., Ltd. has been a dedicated third party inspection company in China for years. We have qualified inspectors & Auditors in different fields all over China. Our mission is to ensure your products purchased in China can meet your specifications, quality standards and safety requirements before they leave China boarder. Our cautious inspection services at different stages of production can help find the product quality issues, thus you can always know the production status and request supplier to correct the issues even far away from China. Before our inspectors go for inspection, the necessary information is gathered, and a detailed and sufficient checklist is composed and reviewed. Then on site, our inspectors work professionally to check the products conformity following every checking points, and take relevant pictures and notes. Very soon, a detailed and thorough inspection report is drafted, reviewed and sent to our you for further action. So far, we have helped find some quality issues before shipment, which save our customers a lot of trouble and money.
Inspection Service Networks:
Coastal provinces and Major manufacturing cities across China
Inspection Service Field:
Softlines: Textile, Apparel & Garments/ Fashion Accessories & Bags/ Children & Baby Clothes/ Underwear & Headwear/ Plush Toys/ Fabric & Yarn/ Shoes & Footwear/ Leather, Rubber & Latex Goods and many more
Hardlines: Furniture & Furnishings/ Homeware & Gardenware/ Building Material/ Industrial & Construction/ Sports Equipment/ Gifts & Crafts/ Porcelain & Ceramics/ Stationery & Office Supplies and many more
Electrical & Electronics: Consumer Electronics/ Home Appliances/ Lights & Bulbs/ Kitchen Wares/ Computer & Tablet/ Testing Equipment/ IT & Telecom/ Audio & Video and many more
Machinery & Equipment: Auto Parts/ Casting & Forging/ Hydraulic Components/ Machinery & Engine Pump/ Metal Components and Assemblies/ Casting & Plastic Mould/ Scrap Metal/ Welding and many more
China has been the ‘world factory’ for years. Buying quality products from qualified suppliers is crucial to an import business. But due to the asymmetric information between suppliers and worldwide buyers, it is always vital to use thrid party inspection services to understand the real situation of suppliers background and goods quality.
In a production circle, below are the regular inspection services involved.
Factory Audit :
Ensure the potential supplier/ factory is reliable and suitable.
Pre-Production Inspection :
Ensure your requirements are understood/ met before production beginning.
First Article inspection :
Ensure production starts correctly, it right happens at factory for the first run of production.
During production inspection :
Ensure all processes and products are being made to the agreed standards and timeframes. Timing: 10-50% of completed production.
Pre-shipment Inspection :
Ensure the products are manufactured per requirements and packed ready to ship. Timing: 100% production finished and above 80% of each item packed.
Container Loading Inspection :
Ensure the container is qualified, and all goods are well loaded and sealed in container.
Defects Sorting Service:
Ensure there are no defects among products, it is suitable for higher value of goods or after several failed inspection.
Production Monitoring:
Monitor factory production to ensure factory produces per requirements and implement right quality control.
Amazon Fba Inspection:
Besides regular points checked in pre-shipment inspection, Amazon FBA requirements will be verified.
Eagle Eyes Quality Inspection Co.,Ltd.
Office: 0086-596-6718-300
Cell: 008618059201520
Email: Service@china-qualityinspection.com
Website: http://www.china-qualityinspection.com/
New site: https://www.china-quality-inspection.com/
