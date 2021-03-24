Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
World’s first digital NFT home sells for $500,000

Written by Lianne Kolirin, CNN

Having spent so much time at home over the last year, many people are craving a change in their surroundings.

But if a coat of paint or some creative renovations fail to do the trick, there is now a more extreme alternative: The digital house.

Mars House, the world’s first digital NFT (non-fungible token) home, has recently sold for more than $500,000.

NFTs have made headlines recently, allowing digital art and other musings such as drawings or music to be sold online.

An NFT is a unique digital token which effectively verifies authenticity and ownership. It is encrypted with the artist’s signature on the blockchain, a digital ledger used in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

The NFT digital Mars House sold for more than $500,000. Credit: Courtesy Krista Kim

The new owner paid digital artist Krista Kim 288 Ether — a cryptocurrency that is equivalent to $514,557.79 — for the virtual property.

In exchange, the buyer will receive 3D files to upload to his…

World & Regional


