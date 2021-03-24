World’s first digital NFT home sells for $500,000
Written by Lianne Kolirin, CNN
Having spent so much time at home over the last year, many people are craving a change in their surroundings.
But if a coat of paint or some creative renovations fail to do the trick, there is now a more extreme alternative: The digital house.
Mars House, the world’s first digital NFT (non-fungible token) home, has recently sold for more than $500,000.
NFTs have made headlines recently, allowing digital art and other musings such as drawings or music to be sold online.
An NFT is a unique digital token which effectively verifies authenticity and ownership. It is encrypted with the artist’s signature on the blockchain, a digital ledger used in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.
The NFT digital Mars House sold for more than $500,000. Credit: Courtesy Krista Kim
The new owner paid digital artist Krista Kim 288 Ether — a cryptocurrency that is equivalent to $514,557.79 — for the virtual property.
In exchange, the buyer will receive 3D files to upload to his…