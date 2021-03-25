Methanol Institute to Host Methanol Fuel for Clean Cooking Webinar
The Methanol Institute (MI – www.methanol.org) will be hosting an exciting webinar “Methanol Fuel for Clean Cooking” on April 7, 2021, at 1600 HRS (IST)
Cooking fuels should be safe, affordable and clean. Methanol cook stoves can provide these benefits for households across India”DELHI, INDIA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a clean-burning fuel, methanol is used across different applications to lower harmful emissions and improve air quality. It is also used as a cooking fuel as it upholds the safety and health of end users by being an easy to handle fuel that has significantly lower emissions.
— Gregory Dolan, CEO, Methanol Institute
Globally, indoor air pollution caused by cooking with fuels like waste, biomass, and kerosene is a cause for concern. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates 2.8 billion to 3.1 billion, or 43 per cent of the global population mainly cook with polluting fuels. This has led to more than 60 per cent of all premature deaths from household air pollution among women and children. Household reliance on polluting fuels is intertwined with other development themes, not least climate change – where the same polluting fuels that cause household air pollution also release greenhouse gases. These links are reflected across the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which include specific goals and targets around health for all, climate change, gender equality, clean energy, and technologies that protect health.
The webinar will shed light on how cooking with methanol fuels can play a vital role in protecting end users by improving indoor air quality in households and kitchens. Industry experts will share best practices and insights that they have gotten to present a case for the adoption of methanol cook stoves.
“Cooking fuels should be safe, affordable and clean. Methanol cook stoves can provide these benefits for households across India,” said Methanol Institute CEO Gregory Dolan. “Our Methanol Fuel for Clean Cooking webinar will provide insights from global experts for transforming the cooking experience.”
The speakers of the webinar include Reema Nanavaty, Executive Director, Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) of India; Harry Stokes, Executive Director, Project Gaia; and Robert Sagulin, CTO, Cleancook Sweden AB.
To register for the webinar click HERE.
###
About MI
The Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies. Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around world in Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, Delhi, and Singapore.
www.methanol.org
Prakriti Sethi
Methanol Institute
+91 98730 14356
psethi@methanol.org