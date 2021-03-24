ENTREPRENEUR PROGRAM TARGETS UNDERSERVED D.C. YOUTH
Dozens of High School Students From Wards 7 and 8 To Attend Summer Entrepreneur Program WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WASHINGTON –University Startups, an online, high school social entrepreneurship program, is turning to dozens of underserved youth from Wards 7 & 8, giving these students a chance to launch new social ventures and get real college experience with professors from Johns Hopkins University, Cornell University and University of Maryland.
University Startups is a summer course that offers students a chance to launch a new, for-profit social venture in two weeks and get real college experience. Partnerships with Code 3 and So What Else allow the program to open doors to underserved youth. 80% of students who took the University Startups course said they were more optimistic, creative and self-confident after completing the course.
“I can confidently say that I can take everything I learned from this class about how to start a business and apply it to real life business ideas. The product we came up with is real and viable. It’s very exciting,” said student participant Estee Langbord.
“Code 3 is delighted to be working with University Startups to open up a new world of opportunities to the students we love. This course will change the lives of the students who take it,” said Dale Sutherland, Code 3 Founder.
“We are thrilled to offer this opportunity to high schoolers and underserved youth in our area. Entrepreneurship provides the skills to give kids an advantage in life and our program is designed to give them a leg up in the college application process,” says Marc Steren, Co-Founder at University Startups.
Students will have a chance to win cash prizes during a “shark tank” presentation at the end of the course. Judges include well-known entrepreneurs in our region. Applications are open now for all local teens to join the course and work with college professors and real-life entrepreneurs to build a business.
“This program will give our students the skills and head start in life to make positive changes and outcomes,” says Bob Schless, Co-Founder & Treasurer at So What Else. Brett Bernstein, Chairman of the Board of So What Else added, “our foundation is about giving these kids opportunities. University Startups fits in well with our mission.”
Key aspects of University Startups’ partnership with So What Else and Code 3:
Gives students deeper problem-solving skills to handle life’s challenges,
World class mentoring from top-tier university professors to empower students to become autonomous learners and agents of their own change,
Provides students with socio-economic advantages by launching their own social entrepreneurship business.
Enrollment is now open for University Startups’ Summer Program, visit university-startups.com to apply. Session 1 June 21-July 2; Session II August 2-13th
About University Startups: University Startups is a social mission driven educational platform providing curriculum, coaching and consulting serving high school students, educational institutions and philanthropists. Our Mission is to create transformational educational experiences to help students of all backgrounds change the world. University Startups has an online course taught by top-tier University professors to encourage students to tackle social issues through the lens of entrepreneurship. Co-founded by Marc Steren, National Entrepreneur Educator of the year and John Jabara, Maryland Clean Energy Entrepreneur of the Year. For more information, please email Marc Steren at msteren@university-startups.com.
About So What Else: https://www.sowhatelse.org/ So What Else’s mission is to improve the lives of children and families living in underserved communities in the Baltimore-Washington Metro Area by providing food security, access to basic necessities, and high-quality out-of-school time programs in literacy, athletics, and the visual and performing arts while inspiring young people to give back to the community by creating volunteer opportunities for citizens of all ages.
About Code 3: https://code3forchange.org/ Cops and Citizens for Healthy Communities. We believe communities thrive when citizens and cops work together. Neighborhoods become safer and more vibrant places to live, work and play. Crises can be effectively mitigated. Residents can access the help they need, when they need it. And community concerns are not only heard, but addressed.
