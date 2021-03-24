uLearn goes B2G: AI-based assessment tool now made available for government exams

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, INDIA, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US federal offices employed more than 2 million workers in 2020 and are expected to add more this year. Public agencies such as the United States Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the Michigan Professional Licensing User System (MiPLUS), the North Carolina Real Estate Commission, and other such bodies conduct various state and federal government exams to recruit individuals. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the concept of online examination has gained popularity across the educational spectrum. Now, uLearn, a leading online assessment platform, has made its foray into the Business-to-Government (B2G) segment. uLearn’s digital tools and services can ensure that federal and state government exams are managed in a hassle-free way.

Certified federal and state agencies in the US organize a wide range of exams, which include: the bar exam for law students, licensing assessments for insurance providers and real estate agents, federal and state architectural certification tests, National Interstate Council of Board of Cosmetology (NIC) written and practical examinations for barbers and cosmetologists, certification assessments for clinical pathologists, and examinations to select paralegals and legal assistants. The department of motor vehicles (DMVs) of various states also conduct knowledge tests which requires physical presence of the applicants.

Apart from these, government assessments to select acupuncture and oriental medicine practitioners, tests for hiring debt collection officers, examinations for recruiting addiction specialists, opticians, nurses, electrolysis instructors, physician assistants, nurses, certified public accountants (CPA), and many others are also held.

One of the common pitfalls of remotely conducted examinations is the possibility of privacy invasion of test-giving candidates. A designated proctor monitors their assigned candidate for the entirety of an online test. The continuous surveillance may be disconcerting for candidates while they take their examination. uLearn’s privacy tools make sure that the proctor cannot take control of the candidate’s system. Additionally, candidates are not obligated to extensively show their surroundings to their proctor before taking an exam.

Data security is an essential requirement for all parties involved while an online test is going on. uLearn’s test management tools are designed to follow stringent data protection protocols. uLearn’s software does not necessitate downloading and installation, thereby eliminating possibilities of virus attacks. Candidate data collected before or during an online assessment is solely used for purposes authorized by the official exam committee. Additionally, all the tests conducted on uLearn are end-to-end encrypted. So, external entities will be disallowed to access test data unless the exam administrators authorize them.

To prevent unethical practices during an online test, uLearn’s proctoring software deploys a host of enforcement measures for exam candidates. For instance, the AI-enabled monitoring application can detect any attempt to cheat by the candidate based on their eye movement, among other physical cues. Candidates are flagged if such attempts are detected. After the test, candidates receive a comprehensive proctoring report that shows their ethical performance during the assessment.

uLearn’s web assessment tools are compatible with all PCs and laptops, boosting its overall usability. Jeenal Ganatra, Marketing Head, uLearn.io, says, “With our entry into the B2G market, we aim to streamline the remote testing process for the US government. We understand how important it is for government agencies to uphold the integrity of their selection processes, and more importantly, protect the privacy of the applicants. uLearn’s AI-driven functionalities make it perfect to meet these needs for candidates as well as exam administrators.”