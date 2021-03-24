Propellum’s job automation services save the day for job boards amidst the COVID-19 pandemic
PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sudden and unexpected arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 adversely affected every facet of society. Arguably, the employment sector suffered the most (and continues to do so) as millions of individuals worldwide found themselves without a job in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Naturally, leading job boards around the world were put under pressure to satiate the high employment demands of out-of-work individuals. Propellum, a renowned job automation company, is a service partner to some of the world's biggest job sites. During the unemployment crisis, Propellum’s advanced job scraping and posting tools helped their clients meet their customer requirements regularly. As a result, the overall credibility of such job boards has been enhanced during the pandemic.
Job wrapping is the process of securing open job vacancies from a recruiting company’s website. Propellum provides its clients with the option of pre-defining the types of jobs they want to feature on their boards. Once the job boards make their preferences clear (based on demand trends for specific jobs), Propellum’s intelligent job wrapping tools exclusively find and post those kinds of vacancies on their clients’ online platforms. Despite its burgeoning portfolio of clients, Propellum is renowned for its attention to detail regarding the quality of its job postings. The wrapping process is automated so that open vacancies from corporate career sites can be posted immediately on the job boards when they emerge online. Propellum’s famed customer services department works round the clock to resolve any client grievances in the shortest amount of time.
Propellum’s services are highly customized to suit the preferences of each client. The firm offers its job wrapping services in a multilingual format to truly personalize its online platform for clients worldwide. As a result, job boards across the world are served job postings of their choice in their preferred languages. Additionally, Propellum’s digital tools and services are compatible with all the latest recruitment technologies such as the Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) used by certain organizations. One of the primary reasons for Propellum’s ubiquity in the job automation market is the high level of integration its digital platforms provide for its clients’ existing IT infrastructures.
Job crawlers are independent algorithms that actively search the internet for open job vacancies. Once found, the jobs are ‘scraped’ from their sources and posted onto the job boards. For leading job sites such as Monster.com and LinkedIn, Propellum’s specialized job crawlers automate the scraping process from the online pages of companies actively looking to add to their existing personnel.
Speaking about the recent operations, Richard Fernandes, Vice President, Propellum, says, “The past 12 months have been challenging for all the job sites. Naturally, our clients have not been immune to the global unemployment trends too. However, with our professional approach and an unwavering devotion towards exceeding our clients’ expectations at every stage of the job board scaling process, we’re proud to have enabled them to steady the ship after a turbulent phase.”
Taniya Chakraborty
Taniya Chakraborty
