Equity Cleaning Services streamlines back-office operations with SmartTask
Established cleaning company with reputation for high quality services saves 75% of time spent on rostering, payroll and invoicing
Keeping track of staff is critical, both as a responsible employer with a duty of care and to provide accurate, transparent invoicing to customers, using SmartTask software makes that possible.”HIGH WYCOMBE, BUCKS, UK, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartTask, a UK-based developer of cloud workforce management solutions, has announced that Equity Cleaning Services is using SmartTask’s software to manage its workforce of over 200 staff. Since using SmartTask time taken to schedule staff rosters including holiday and sickness cover, has reduced from two days a week to just half a day – a time saving of 75%. Replacing spreadsheets and manual systems has resulted in more accurate customer invoices and payroll. In addition, the management team has a more accurate overview of staff hours and their locations to meet duty of care responsibilities.
— Paul Ridden, CEO, SmartTask
SmartTask was selected to replace spreadsheets and manual processes, and for its ease of use, which would appeal to employees. Equity now uses SmartTask for a range of admin processes including designing rosters, creating weekly timesheets for staff, and for arranging cover for sickness and holiday. SmartTask helps to identify staff that are available with the right skills and who are local to the customer site, ensuring that customer jobs are completed cost-efficiently and meet Service Level Agreements.
Records of jobs undertaken in SmartTask automatically update Equity’s Sage accounts system, significantly cutting the time spent preparing customer invoices and reducing the risk of lost paperwork and un-invoiced jobs. In addition, reports for working hours and jobs completed from SmartTask populate the payroll, ensuring that employees are accurately paid for hours worked.
Louise Haynes, Operations Director at Equity Cleaning Services said; “Since using SmartTask our operations and administration are more efficient and accurate across the board. Rostering and payroll are massively streamlined, while SmartTask’s user friendly system has freed my time up greatly, enabling me to focus on other priorities. The customer service from SmartTask has been second to none, their attention to customer experience makes them very easy to work with.”
Paul Ridden, CEO of SmartTask said: “For successful companies like Equity Cleaning Services it is essential to track and manage staff working hours, from having the right qualified personnel on the customer site on time to being able to respond to requests for additional or ad-hoc cleans. Keeping track of staff is critical, both as a responsible employer with a duty of care and to be able to provide accurate, transparent invoicing to customers, using SmartTask software makes that possible.”
The SmartTask solution provides a full range of workforce management capabilities, which can be utilised as business requirements evolve. Equity Cleaning Services plans to further extend its use of SmartTask to include the Time & Attendance (clocking in and out) and Holiday modules. This will enable staff to request holiday and view accrued holiday from the app, and provide an accurate record of the times that employees start and end their shifts, with automatic alerts should staff fail to arrive on site. This will help the company to meet its employer’s Duty of Care, Lone Worker and Health & Safety compliance requirements.
