Peplink Connectivity Powers 1,600 Vaccination Centers in the UK
Peplink, a company focused on enabling highly resilient network connectivity, enables rapid deployment of over 1,600 vaccination centres for the NHS.
Peplink has a full stack of scalable products and technologies to enhance reliability of branch networks using mobile internet, and we are ready to solve connectivity challenges in any conditions.”VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peplink, a connectivity company with a strong focus in enabling highly resilient and scalable network connectivity anywhere, through its partners in the UK, worked with Cellhire and O2 UK to enable rapid deployment of over 1,600 vaccination centres for the NHS.
— Keith Chau, General Manager of Peplink
The UK’s COVID-19 vaccination program required urgent set up of vaccination sites across the country. The NHS has tasked O2 UK to provide these sites with reliable network connectivity. Given the urgency of the vaccination program, a highly scalable connectivity solution is required.
Working to support O2, global telecommunication provider Cellhire has chosen Peplink primarily because of its remote management platform, InControl2, which enables zero-touch configuration and remote monitoring of routers anywhere on a large scale. Meanwhile, Cellhire’s multi-network secure mobile data works well together with Peplink routers’ failover capability to ensure that each vaccination site is powered by a highly resilient mobile connection.
Slingshot6 and Frontier BV, Peplink’s UK channel partners in the project, worked diligently through the logistical challenges caused by holiday periods to ensure a steady flow of product consignments to Cellhire. In order to deal with the need for almost immediate shipment of routers to keep pace with the rapid rollout, a consignment stock of routers was provided to Cellhire and held at their York office.
“Cellhire needed to provide a solution that was quick to deploy and scalable. Cellhire chose Peplink Pepwave MAX routers because they met all the requirements.” said Matt Bennett, UK Managing Director at Cellhire Plc. “The best features of IC2 were the ability to centrally manage the configuration, so once a device was joined to InControl 2, it was configured without user interaction and ready to be deployed in a matter of minutes.”
“This is really a story about how exceptional teamwork delivered large scale connectivity solutions quickly during a national health emergency,” said Andrew Harris, Founder and Managing Director of Slingshot6.
“We are greatly honored to be a part of the NHS's life-saving vaccination program. From the drawing board to field deployment, this project took only weeks. This is made possible only by the diligent work from all parties. The urgency and scale of the project also serve as an excellent demonstration of Peplink’s ease-of-use and scalability.” Keith Chau, General Manager of Peplink said.
“Mobile internet is not perfectly reliable, but more and more applications and devices will depend on it in the near future. Peplink has a full stack of scalable products and technologies geared to enhance reliability of branch networks using mobile internet, and we are ready to work with committed partners to solve connectivity challenges in any condition.”, Keith added.
-End-
About Peplink
Peplink is the leader in SD-WAN solutions. Peplink's SpeedFusion SD-WAN routers have been deployed around the world, helping thousands of customers from varied industries to increase bandwidth, enhance Internet reliability, and reduce costs. Our complete product line includes models for businesses of all sizes and provides an award-winning Internet experience for customers. http://www.peplink.com
About Slingshot Six Limited
Since its formation in 2015, Slingshot6 has pioneered the use of software defined WAN (SD-WAN) connectivity in mobile and challenging remote environments. Based in the UK but with a global customer base, Slingshot6 provides any business with the opportunity to grow through digital transformation - regardless of location. https://slingshot6.agency
About Cellhire Plc.
Cellhire, a leading Global Service Provider of mobile communications, offers an easy way for businesses to stay connected when travelling around the world. Established in 1987, the Group has offices in the UK, USA, France, Germany and Japan. Partnering with network operators globally, Cellhire provides short and long-term mobile communication services to leading companies worldwide.
About Frontier Computer Corp, The Netherlands
The Peplink Connectivity Specialist in the SD-WAN market. Since 2014, Frontier BV is fully focused in delivering the best Peplink connectivity solutions in the market and is one of the largest European Peplink Distributors. We know how to turn our experience and passion into success with the goal of becoming the #1 connectivity specialist in the SD-WAN market.
Peplink Media Contact
Cassy Mak
marketing@peplink.com
Cassy Mak
Peplink | Pepwave
email us here