Job Announcement - Administrative Law Judge

Location: Bismarck, ND

Full/Part Time: Full-Time

Regular/Temporary: Regular

Closing Date: April 5, 2021

To apply, submit an application at www.nd.gov/careers by 11:59 pm CST on the closing date.

Summary of Work:

The employee is responsible for conducting administrative hearings and related proceedings concerning a wide variety of administrative matters. Specific duties performed will include issuing notices, conducting prehearing and other conferences, handling prehearing matters, conducting hearings, analyzing evidence, research, and writing decisions. Specific duties performed may also include conducting hearings as a procedural hearing officer, conducting alternative dispute resolution hearings, reviewing the work of others, providing oversight and managing the work of others, providing input to and assisting the director, performing secondary administrative and fiscal duties, and providing training. Travel to some hearings and occasional other travel will be required.

The two main agencies the Office of Administrative Hearings provides administrative law judge services for are Workforce Safety and Insurance and the Department of Human Services. The administrative law judge who is hired will most likely conduct mainly Department of Human Services hearings. The work of the administrative law judge may change with the workload of the office, and an applicant with the knowledge, experience, and ability to conduct hearings for many different government entities may be given preference. In addition, an applicant with experience in a medical-related field or insurance may be given preference.

Minimum qualifications:

A law degree, admission to North Dakota bar, and five years hearing officer experience (judicial, trial, or other hearings experience may be substituted for hearing officer experience).

The employee in this position must have:

Extensive knowledge of principles, concepts, and methodology of the legal and judicial profession.

Extensive experience in duties of an equivalent type and complexity as those performed at this level.

Extensive written and verbal communication skills.

Duties are assigned in terms of broadly defined mission or functions and will vary depending upon circumstances. Employees receive broad administrative direction.

The completion of National Judicial College courses: "Administrative Law Fair Hearing" and "Administrative Law: Advanced" or equivalent training is preferred, but the agency may provide training to an otherwise qualified applicant.

Application Procedures:

Submit an online application, resume, and three professional references by the closing date. It is preferred that applicants be available to begin work around July 1, 2021. Applicants may also be required to provide a writing sample.

Applicants who are residents of North Dakota and eligible to claim veteran's preference must include Form DD-214. Claims for disabled veteran's preference must include a current statement of disabled status from the Veteran's Affairs Office.

Applicants must successfully complete an interview, standard background, and criminal record check. Applicants must be legally authorized to work in the United States. The Office of Administrative Hearings does not provide sponsorships.

Persons needing accommodation or assistance in the application or interview should contact Tim Dawson, director, at 701-328-3200.

ND Relay Number 1-800-366-6888

