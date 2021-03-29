Tanaza and Comfast partner to bring a smart cloud-managed solution to the networking industry
Tanaza, the software network management platform combined with Comfast high-performing hardware, creates a smart alternative for cloud-based networking.MILAN, ITALIA, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tanaza, a leader in the cloud-managed networking industry, is pleased to announce a partnership with Comfast, a world-leading professional Wi-Fi equipment manufacturer. Comfast hardware devices provide the physical building blocks for a Tanaza 'out-of-the-box' experience in network deployments.
Tanaza and Comfast synergy bring to market a 'plug and play' solution to provision, manage and deploy from a few to over tens of thousands of Wi-Fi access points from a single platform in the cloud. The cloud-based Tanaza software running over Comfast high-performing devices provides a cost-effective, easy-to-use, and scalable solution on the market with unprecedented operational efficiency.
Tanaza empowers OEMs' networking hardware with a compelling and smart alternative to network management. This flexible operational model allows substantial savings over traditional network architectures.
Tanaza's modular software layer integrates on top with third-party applications to offer added-value services to suit specific customers' needs. From Wi-Fi monetization apps like Express Wi-Fi by Facebook Connectivity to Hotspot management, Tanaza enables any compatible application on any Comfast device powered by Tanaza.
The selection of Comfast hardware devices running atop Tanaza 'out-of-the-box' are:
1. CF-EW71 - Outdoor N300 High Power Wi-Fi Extender
2. CF-E320N V2 - Indoor N300 Access Point
3. CF-EW72 - Outdoor AC1200 Wi-Fi Router Repeater
4. CF-E375AC V2 - Indoor AC1300 Access Point
5. CF-WA350 - Outdoor AC1300 Access Point
6. CF-WA700 - Outdoor N300 High Power Access Point
"In the networking industry, OEMs perceive the potential of making their hardware more compelling to address customers' high customization requirements," says Sebastiano Bertani, Founder & CEO of Tanaza. "Partnering with Comfast is a key milestone in our efforts to unfold continuous partnerships with OEMs to offer the Wi-Fi market disruptive, high-quality, and cost-effective solutions. This partnership also represents a tremendous opportunity to penetrate Asian markets and deliver the advantage of a Wi-Fi cloud-managed solution paired with Comfast cutting-edge hardware".
"Tanaza is a great partner. Their software DNA and their focus on delivering a powerful platform with an intuitive user-interface make them perfectly complementary,” says Mike Weng, General Manager of Comfast. “Partnering with Tanaza enables Comfast to add a compelling and flexible software platform to our products with minimal effort. Tanaza takes care of everything, and as a result, our products are even more compelling to our customers.”
For more information about Tanaza and Comfast's partnership, please read the related article.
About Tanaza
Tanaza, an Italian software company, developed an intuitive cloud networking platform for IT professionals to operate Wi-Fi networks efficiently with unprecedented flexibility levels. Networking Hardware vendors partner with Tanaza to offer customers a compelling 'plug&play' cloud management solution. Software vendors partner to integrate their applications with the Tanaza platform, operating seamlessly across all supported models. The synergy created by this ecosystem, as a result, makes the management of network deployments effortless, cost-effective, and scalable. For more information, please visit www.tanaza.com.
Tanaza is a registered trademarks of Tanaza S.p.A. All third-party trademarks mentioned are their respective owners' property.
About Comfast
COMFAST is a brand of Shenzhen Four Seas Global Link Network Technology Co., Ltd., established in July 2009 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
COMFAST maintains close technical exchanges and cooperation with top international chip manufacturers such as Intel, Qualcomm, Realtek, MediaTek, etc. The product line covers the completed field of wireless network equipment, mainly including: wireless repeater, wireless network card, PCI-E network card, 4G/Wi-Fi 6/MESH router, wireless AP, wireless bridge, gateway, POE switch series, etc. Also provide one-stop OEM/ODM services. COMFAST products sell well in more than 100 countries and regions including China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. For more information, please visit: http://en.comfast.com.cn/.
