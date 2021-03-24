History Through Theater
A collection of creative plays about crucial moments in history and moreCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ancient history is full of different momentous events that tell of tales of conflict, heroism, sacrifice, tragedy, and everything in between. Oftentimes we learn about these pivotal moments in history class, through books or other media. Author Arthur Ziffer, however, tells these stories in the form of plays, and his book Masada Revisited III and Other Plays is a collection of six that all tell of both major and minor stories in history. It is a great way to learn while being entertained and is surely something everyone will enjoy.
For three decades, Arthur Ziffer has been writing plays, publishing them over the last decade. To date, he has published eight books containing different plays, with Masada III Revisited and other Plays being his ninth. His plays are about a plethora of topics, many of which are connected to history and historical figures in one form or another. He has even co-authored a book with the first mathematician who won the Nobel Prize, Herbert Hauptman. This latest one contains the third play in a series that tells the story of the Masada incident.
This book contains all the previous two plays about Masada, which is a historical site and is very significant in Jewish history. In AD 66, Jews in the last Jewish stronghold of Masada took their last stand against the Romans during the Jewish-Roman war. Besieged on all sides, the Jews resisted their enemies for three years, locked atop their mountain fortress. When the Romans finally broke through on AD 73, historian Josephus said that all but two women and five children were already dead.
Besides the historical nature of some of the plays, there is one play “irresistible impulse” that deals with the issue of countertransference in talk psychotherapy.
This book views historical events through a different lens and is a must-have for both theater and history buffs out there. Get a copy today!
