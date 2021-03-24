Bestow Her With Love On This Mother’s Day: Mother's Day Gifting Trend For 2021

online mothers day gifts

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mother’s Day is round the corner and everyone is wracking their brains for presenting their moms with just the perfect gift. Shops in India and worldwide are witnessing a surge in a wide range of the typical mommy gifts. With the sudden shift from physical stores to online shopping sites, Indian gifting scenario has changed the game for gift buyers drastically.

Today, online platforms are turning into the mainstream mode of gifting within the Indian subcontinent. According to Financial Express, a leading business newspaper, the personalized gift market is expected to grow at the rate of 8.11% from 2018 to 2023.

Also, the current pandemic outbreak and social distancing norms have pushed online platforms as one of the most suitable and safe alternatives for gifting. With these gifting portals, people can enjoy shopping and gift deliveries at the comfort of their houses without ditching the necessary self-quarantine precautions.

While a vast majority of people struggle to find a suitable gift for their moms, online stores are now offering the entire gifting universe under one roof. You can save your time and plan the perfect surprises for your mother. In the generation of social media and Instagram influencers, the gifting trends for moms is witnessing a drastic change.

As per Google data, millennial moms are taking Mother’s Day as a chance to rest and rejuvenate, and thus more and more gift givers are flocking towards spa hampers and self-care products. Even gift coupons for beauty routines and spa therapies are an ideal choice. While flowers remain an evergreen gift for most occasions, Google data suggests a surging shift to fruit arrangements.

Millennials are more health conscious and their gifting choice reflects the same. This makes green tea hampers, healthy snacks, and fruit baskets hit the checkbox with a green tick on the list of ‘what gifts should I give my mom this year’.

Another gifting trend that has caught the fancy of most gift buyers is the love for religious gifts. Indian moms have always been picturized as the religious and ‘sanskari bahu’ on most TV soaps and media platforms.

Another gifting trend that has caught the fancy of most gift buyers is the love for religious gifts. Indian moms have always been picturized as the religious and 'sanskari bahu' on most TV soaps and media platforms.

The latest trend aims to celebrate these moms with specially curated good luck charms, religious figurines, and puja hampers.

Keeping in mind with the latest trends and buyer preferences, online gifting platforms have come up with tempting assortments of Mother's Day gifts, capturing the essence of gifting and catering to both Indian and international customers. Some platforms offer dedicated international free shipping gift collections and same day delivery options within India.

Gift offerings include personalized Mother's Day listings, bestseller Mother's Day gifts, cakes and carnation collections, religious gifts, fashion and lifestyle accessories, kitchen and dining products, as well as Mother's Day jewellery.

