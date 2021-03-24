Sievo partners with IDICO to bring leading Procurement Analytics solution to Latin America
Sievo, a leading procurement analytics SaaS company, selects IDICO as a partner and preferred reseller in Latin AmericaCHICAGO, IL, USA, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sievo, a global leader in Procurement Analytics, has selected IDICO as its preferred partner and reseller in Latin American countries.
Sievo’s advanced analytics platform combined with IDICO’s service capabilities and local knowledge create an excellent basis for providing clients world-class support in elevating their procurement to the next level. Clients, regardless of the industry can expect to benefit from the combined services of Sievo and IDICO.
“We are extremely happy to partner with Sievo and strengthen our offering in Procurement. There is a strong demand in the market for this kind of solution, and we believe this partnership will be a great success for both parties as well as for the clients.” says IDICO’s President & CEO, Paolo Amore.
“We are very excited to partner with such a strong leader in Procurement and Supply Chain Services. IDICO’s strong position in this market, vast knowledge and expertise in Procurement and Supply Chain Services combined with Sievo’s best of breed Procurement Analytics technology creates unique value to our customers in Latin America” says Johan-Peter Teppala, the CEO of Sievo Inc.
The parties have already started working together to reach out to potential clients and develop detailed go-to-market plans and materials. First results of the partnership are expected to be achieved already in 2021.
###
About Sievo:
Sievo helps businesses turn procurement data into dollars. By consolidating all procurement related data under one information hub, Sievo uncovers hidden value and provides insights for data-driven decisions. With AI-driven classification and data-driven external benchmarking, Sievo provides the leading procurement analytics solution powering procurement organizations worldwide. More information is available at Sievo.com
About IDICO:
IDICO is a leader in Procurement and Supply Chain Services with a focus on MRO in Latin America. They are the best ally to optimize and make profitable the purchase and supply management of their customers through economies of scale, efficient purchasing process, relationship with leading international brands. IDICO has trustworthy relationships of more than 33 years with the most important suppliers, presence in the field and offer the possibility of financing to their customers. They have the flexibility to tailor our service to the needs of our clients.
Tatiana Shcherbakova
Sievo
tatiana.shcherbakova@sievo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Procurement goes beyond cost savings with Sievo & IDICO en español