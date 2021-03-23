COVID-19 Vaccine Isn’t the Only Vaccine to Keep you Healthy; Residents Reminded to Stay Current on Other Vaccines as Well

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 23, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. —The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reminds everyone that while the COVID-19 vaccine is lifesaving and will help bring an end to this global pandemic, it’s important to stay up to date on all of your recommended vaccinations.

Vaccination is one of the most successful public health interventions in reducing disease spread and preventing complications and even deaths from vaccine-preventable diseases.

“COVID-19 has increased everyday awareness of vaccines as part of a normal health regimen,” said Dr. Jonathan Knoche, DHEC’s immunization medical consultant. “When you visit your doctor, you should also ask about your current vaccination record.”

Besides an annual flu shot, adults should receive a booster for tetanus and diphtheria every 10 years and also include a vaccine containing pertussis (“Tdap”) at least once if they have not received a dose of Tdap previously or if they do not know their vaccine status.

Additionally, those born in 1957 or later who are not known to have immunity against measles should receive that vaccine, and those born in 1980 or later who are not known to be immune to Varicella (chickenpox) should be vaccinated as well. The Zoster (shingles) vaccine is recommended starting at age 50, and those over the age of 65 should receive the pneumococcal pneumonia vaccines.

Children in school and child care are also required to be current on certain vaccinations at the start of each year. Information about school vaccinations is updated each summer and available online at scdhec.gov/vaccinations.

You can make an appointment to receive certain vaccines at one of DHEC’s county health departments including flu, pneumonia, and tetanus, in addition to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit scdhec.gov or call DHEC’s Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 to make your appointment.

###