Public Notice Proposed Clean Water Infrastructure Replacement Plan Update for Providence Water

Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is seeking public comment on the 2020-Providence Water Clean Water Infrastructure Replacement Plan update.

Providence Water has developed an update to its Clean Water Infrastructure Replacement Plan (CWIRP). This updated CWIRP is being noticed in accordance with Chapter 46-15.6 of the General Laws of Rhode Island and the Clean Water Infrastructure Plan Regulations (216-RICR-50-05-7). The updated document can be found at the link below. Written comments should be sent to the Rhode Island Department of Health, Center for Drinking Water Quality, Three Capitol Hill, Room 209, Providence, RI 02908 or emailed to DOH.RIDWQ@health.ri.gov within thirty (30) days of the date of this notice. Please call RIDOH at 401-222-6867 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for further information. For individuals requesting communication assistance, call Rhode Island Relay (TTY) at 711 or 800-745-5555 at least forty-eight (48) hours in advance.

A public hearing on the proposed document will be held if RIDOH receives such requests from a minimum of twenty-five (25) people, a governmental agency or subdivision, or an association having twenty-five (25) members or more. If a public hearing is held, a public notice will be published announcing the date, time, and place of such hearing. A stenographic record of the hearing will be made, and the public record will be kept open for seven (7) days following the conclusion of the public hearing to allow additional time for the submission of written comments. The location of the public hearing will be accessible to the handicapped. Interpreter services for people with hearing impairment and audiotapes for people with vision impairment will be made available. RIDOH is handicap accessible to individuals with disabilities.