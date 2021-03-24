Summer Fun Starts May 1st, at Pirates’ Cove, Next Door to North Texas Jellystone Park™

Pirates’ Cove, next door to one of Texas’ most exciting family getaway destinations is slated to open, soon.

BURLESON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with North Texas Jellystone Park™ today announced that Pirates Cove Water Park, just next door, opens May 1, 2021.

"One of the best things about camping at North Texas Jellystone Park™ is getting to go next door to Pirate’s Cove Water Park,” said Marcie Purviance, a spokesperson for North Texas Jellystone Park™.

Purviance went on to invite individuals to check out Pirates' Cove's upcoming featured events.

Fun, according to Purviance, is the main attraction at North Texas Jellystone Park™! Located in Burleson, Texas, right outside the Dallas/Fort Worth area, it offers a unique camping/”glamping” experience that’s easy on the wallet and entertaining for all ages.

Pirates’ Cove water Park will be open weekends only in May 2021; Saturdays/Sundays 11 am – 6 pm; May 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30, 31. Individuals can also check the operations calendar. Camper admission is $15 per day, or multi-day passes are available for $25. Public general admission is $24.99 and senior/under 42” admission is $18.99. Children two and under are free.

As for COVID-19 information, Pirates Cove Water Park operates under Texas Governor Greg Abbot’s executive occupancy requirements.

“Six-foot physical distancing and mask requirement is in effect,” Purviance added, “We are closely monitoring the latest Covid-19 requirement updates, as they become available.”

Purviance noted that no admission reservations are being taken for Pirates’ Cove and that admission is on a first-come-first-serve basis. Outside food and drink except sealed bottled water is not permitted. Guests may exit the park to tailgate.

For more information about North Texas Jellystone Park™ please visit https://www.northtexasjellystone.com/about-us/ and https://www.northtexasjellystone.com/blog/

###

About North Texas Jellystone Park™

From the minute you enter North Texas Jellystone Park,TM you’ll see why our resort features and accommodations have won awards. Whether you choose to sleep out under the stars, claim an RV site, or snuggle up in a cozy, comfortable cabin, we offer accommodations for every type of camper, with the best amenities possible. Great memories last a lifetime. We invite your family to make some new ones at North Texas Jellystone ParkTM, where you camp with friends!

Contact Details:

2301 S Burleson Blvd

Burleson, TX 76028

United States