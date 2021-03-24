Speedlux - Journey of an automotive news website
Speedlux.com has been providing news updates related to the automotive world for 13 years. Now it looks for further expansion in the automotive world.
Speedlux has been around for 13 years as a destination for daily automotive news.”AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Speedlux.com is an automotive news website, dedicated to providing coverage about all major events related to the automotive world.
— Jayant Dubey
The website was started in 2009 to provide the coverage of cars, mainly luxury cars. But as time passed by, it broadened its focus to cover other subjects within the automotive world.
Knowing that we are in 2021, I had never thought that I would be able to keep up with this website for this long. In fact, time has shown drastic changes in the automotive world itself. In these 13 years, we have seen the emergence of electric automobiles, self-driving technology, and much more as evident in more than 18,000 unique articles on this website throughout 2009 - 2021.
With the continued advancement in technologies and the spread of coronavirus pandemic, a large number of users have started to rely on the internet for their automotive needs. After pondering for a while about this all, I thought whether I should continue to limit the scope of Speedlux.com to provide only automotive news, or I should work to include other essential facilities such as automotive e-shop, online car selling/buying, and promote the website further to reach out to a larger audience. After thinking about that for some time, I felt that I would now need some strong backing in order to attain these goals. It is no longer justifiable to continue working all alone if I want to broaden the scope any further.
That said, I am now looking for investors for this website. With their help, the website would be able to become a reliable platform for all automotive needs.
You can contact me anytime at speedluxmedia@gmail.com or admin@speedlux.com if you would like to be a part of this project.
Jayant Dubey
Speedlux
speedluxmedia@gmail.com
