“The blurring of lines between home and work and the relentlessness of the pandemic workday have taken a toll on our well-being,” Citi CEO Jane Fraser wrote in a Monday memo to all employees obtained by CNN Business. “It’s simply not sustainable.”

Fraser, the first woman to lead a major US bank, explained the decision to ban internal video calls on Fridays came in response to feedback from Citi’s 210,000-person global workforce.

“After listening to colleagues around the world,” Fraser wrote, “it became apparent we need to combat the ‘Zoom fatigue’ that many of us feel, so I overcame my initial resistance to this idea.”

However, Citi (C) said employees may still be expected to hop on internal audio-only calls as well as external Zoom calls, including with clients and regulators. In addition to Zoom-Free Fridays, Fraser asked employees to try to limit scheduling calls outside of what had been traditional working hours pre-pandemic and on weekends. “When our work regularly spills over…

Read Full Story

The post Citi launches Zoom-Free Fridays, however there is a catch appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.