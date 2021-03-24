Tennessee Young Sportsman Turkey Hunt Kicks Off 2021 Spring Season

NASHVILLE --- The 2021 Young Sportsman Turkey Hunt kicks off the spring hunting season in most areas of the state the weekend of March 27-28. The Young Sportsman Hunt will be held later in two areas of the state to benefit struggling turkey populations.

The Young Sportsman Hunt is the weekend of April 10-11 in the newly formed Mississippi Alluvial Valley (MAV) unit (consisting of Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale, Shelby, and Tipton counties) and in Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln, and Wayne counties.

The 2021 spring turkey hunting season for the majority of the state is April 3-May 16. In the new MAV unit and the four mentioned southern Middle Tennessee counties, the season runs April 17-May 16.

The Young Sportsman Spring Turkey Hunt is the perfect way to get your youth outside on an early spring weekend. The Young Sportsman Hunt is for youth ages 6-16. One bearded turkey is allowed per day and any turkey harvested during the Young Sportsman Hunt counts toward the new statewide spring season limit of three birds (two birds in the MAV unit).

Each young sportsman must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult, age 21 or older who must remain in position to take control of a device. Multiple youths may be accompanied by a single non-hunting adult who is not required to have a license.

More information on the Young Sportsman Hunt, the 2021spring turkey season, and hunting on wildlife management areas (WMAs) can be found in the 2020-21 Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide. The guide is online at www.tnwildlife.org and also available at TWRA offices and license agents.

---TWRA---