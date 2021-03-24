Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Snake Mountain WMA Trail Closure

 The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announces that the trail at Snake Mountain Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Addison is closed immediately to hiking because of mud season.  The trail will be closed until further notice. 

The Snake Mountain WMA remains open to hunting and bird watching.

