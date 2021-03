Middlesex/3 Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A301103

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 3/23/21 a4 0738 hours

STREET: Waterbury-Stowe Road

TOWN: Waterbury, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Guptil Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Eben Yuzna

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2001

VEHICLE MAKE: Infiniti

VEHICLE MODEL: QX 4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor Front End

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Abby Gladstone-Strobel

AGE: 44

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morristown, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Altima

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Significant Rear End/Minor Front End

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Ayla Bousquet

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Kia

VEHICLE MODEL: Forte

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor Rear End

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 3/23/2021, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded to a 3 vehicle crash on Waterbury-Stowe Road, just north of intersection with Guptil Rd, in the town of Waterbury, VT. Investigation determined that when the light turned green, Vehicle #1 accelerated to quickly and struck vehicle #2 from behind. Vehicle #2 then rear ended vehicle #3. No Injuries were reported however Operator #2 did complain of some back pain. All operators were seat belted and no airbags were deployed. Operator #1 was issued a VCVC for a violation of Title 23 139; Following Too closely

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Following Too Closely T23 VSA 1039

Respectfully,

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov